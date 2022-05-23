Palianytsia (Arbeitstitel): Neues Spiel der Macher von The Sinking City in Entwicklung

Unter dem Arbeitstitel "Palianytsia” kündigt Frogwares ihr neues Horrorspiel an. Videomaterial gibt es noch nicht, jedoch zeigen fünf Screenshots die atmosphärischen Schauplätze.
Das ukrainische Team entwickelte zuletzt The Sinking City und Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One. Auf ihrer Homepage kündigten sie an, dass das neue Spiel eine mysteriöse Horror-Erfahrung wird, die Spielern ihrer anderen Titel gefallen dürfte.
Ursprünglich sei als nächstes ein anderes Spiel geplant gewesen, doch aufgrund des Krieges sei das Studio gezwungen gewesen, umzudenken:
To be frank, “Palianytsia” is not the project we had originally planned on doing next, but with the war taking place, we needed to re-evaluate everything. It is a bit more streamlined than our latest open-world titles but it’s a game we are sure we can deliver under these extreme circumstances.
In Kürze soll es weitere Informationen zum Spiel geben. Der Arbeitstitel des Spiels beschreibt unter anderem ein traditionelles ukrainisches Lebensmittel.
The war keeps going. And so do we. A new game is in the works. A new story is being told.
Read all the details below: pic.twitter.com/ExdZsj79V4
— Frogwares (@Frogwares) May 19, 2022