Amazon Prime Gaming: Gleich neun neue Games im November

Amazon Prime Gaming: Diese Spiele erwarten euch im November

2. November – RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition (Epic Games Store)

9. November – Centipede: Recharged (Epic Games Store)

10. November – Evan's Remains

16. November – Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery

16. November – Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic

22. November – The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos

23. November – Black Widow: Recharged (Epic Games Store)

30. November – Orten Was The Case (Amazon Games App)

– Orten Was The Case (Amazon Games App) 30. November – Caverns of Mars: Recharged (Epic Games Store)