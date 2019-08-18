BioWare: Leitende Produzenten von Dragon Age 4 und Anthem haben das Studio verlassen - 4Players.de

Ben Irving arbeitete acht Jahre bei BioWare und war Lead Producer von Anthem. In seiner Abschiedsmitteilung bei Twitter schrieb er, dass er dankbar sei und das tolle Team vermissen werde. Er sei außerdem der Ansicht, dass Anthem "eine strahlende Zukunft" vor sich hätte. Kürzlich ist der lange versprochene und mehrfach verschobene Cataclysm in Anthem veröffentlicht worden (wir berichteten). Electronic Arts möchte das Spiel jedenfalls nicht auf das Abstellgleis befördern, hieß es vom CEO im Juni.
(2/3) I will forever be grateful to all the people who gave me the chance to work on great products with amazing people. I believe Anthem has a bright future - there is a great team working on it and I look forward to following its progress (and playing it!) from the sidelines.
— Ben Irving (@BenIrvo) 15. August 2019
Fernando Melo war zwölf Jahre in dem Unternehmen tätig. Seine letzte Aufgabe war Lead Producer des neuen Dragon-Age-Spiels. Via Twitter verkündete er, dass der Abschied schwer war und er BioWare "im Guten" verlassen würde. Das unter dem Codenamen "Morrison" entwickelte Dragon Age 4 soll seiner Ansicht nach "die ultimative Dragon-Age-Erfahrung" werden. Er lobte vor allem die kreative Leitung und die Teamführung generell - schließlich gab es bei der Entwicklung von Anthem viele Querelen (wir berichteten).
(3/4) Here's my parting email to the studio since it also goes out to all of those I've had to pleasure to work with before, and helped to make it a fun and unforgettable ride, but couldn't get that email. pic.twitter.com/E1c4q2UafF
— Fernando Melo (@DiscoBabaloo) 17. August 2019