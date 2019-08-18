BioWare: Leitende Produzenten von Dragon Age 4 und Anthem haben das Studio verlassen - 4Players.de

 

BioWare: Leitende Produzenten von Dragon Age 4 und Anthem haben das Studio verlassen

BioWare
Unternehmen
Entwickler:
Publisher: BioWare
Nachrichten

von ,

BioWare: Leitende Produzenten von Dragon Age 4 und Anthem haben das Studio verlassen

BioWare (Unternehmen) von BioWare
BioWare (Unternehmen) von BioWare - Bildquelle: BioWare
BioWare hat wieder Personalabgänge zu verkraften. Sowohl Ben Irving als auch Fernando Melo haben das Studio verlassen.

Ben Irving arbeitete acht Jahre bei BioWare und war Lead Producer von Anthem. In seiner Abschiedsmitteilung bei Twitter schrieb er, dass er dankbar sei und das tolle Team vermissen werde. Er sei außerdem der Ansicht, dass Anthem "eine strahlende Zukunft" vor sich hätte. Kürzlich ist der lange versprochene und mehrfach verschobene Cataclysm in Anthem veröffentlicht worden (wir berichteten). Electronic Arts möchte das Spiel jedenfalls nicht auf das Abstellgleis befördern, hieß es vom CEO im Juni.


Fernando Melo war zwölf Jahre in dem Unternehmen tätig. Seine letzte Aufgabe war Lead Producer des neuen Dragon-Age-Spiels. Via Twitter verkündete er, dass der Abschied schwer war und er BioWare "im Guten" verlassen würde. Das unter dem Codenamen "Morrison" entwickelte Dragon Age 4 soll seiner Ansicht nach "die ultimative Dragon-Age-Erfahrung" werden. Er lobte vor allem die kreative Leitung und die Teamführung generell - schließlich gab es bei der Entwicklung von Anthem viele Querelen (wir berichteten).

Quelle: Ben Irving, Fernando Melo, Comicbook

Kommentare

SethSteiner schrieb am
Die Ratten verlassen das sinkende Schiff. Wie lange wohl BioWare noch erhalten bleibt? Es ist ja ohnehin nur noch ein Name und dessen Reputation ist mittlerweile ordentlich angeschlagen.
schrieb am