Dark and Darker: Wegen anhaltenden Rechtsstreit verschiebt sich der Early Access

First, Nexon claims strongly that it did not give Choi permission to use a private server while working remotely. They claim that such a server was not necessary due to cloud-accessible ones available through the company and was in contradiction to other security procedures they had. They further claimed that Choi was terminated from his position because of this.

Ironmace, in their public rebuttal, claimed that Choi was given permission. However, neither side seems to have it in writing, as neither cite an email or an agreement.

One area where there is allegedly something in writing is Nexon alleging that Choi signed a written forensic agreement to turn over his personal server for examination. However, they claim he did not do that and instead deliberately deleted.

To put it modestly, this is a potentially serious allegation. Destroying evidence that you know or should have known would be relevant to legal proceeding and in spite of signing an agreement that you wouldn?t do so is serious.