The Division 3: Ubisoft kündigt Shooter-Fortsetzung offiziell an

The Division 3 kommt, aber nicht in nächster Zeit





Julian Gerighty has been appointed Executive Producer for the Tom Clancy’s The Division brand. Julian will oversee all games and products, including Tom Clancy’s The Division 3, led by Massive Entertainment who is actively building a team for the game.



Massive Entertainment mit großen Plänen