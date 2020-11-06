 

Codemasters: Take-Two Interactive ist an einer Übernahme interessiert

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Codemasters
Unternehmen
Entwickler: -
Publisher: -

Wie findest Du das Spiel? 

Spielinfo

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Beholder [PC] - 1,40
  • Gloomhaven [PC] - 17,49
  • Epic Car Factory [PC] - 3,33
  • Elven Legacy Collection [PC] - 0,80
  • Leisure Suit Larry 7 - Love for Sail [PC] - 2,70

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Take-Two Interactive ist an einer Übernahme von Codemasters interessiert

Codemasters (Unternehmen) von
Codemasters (Unternehmen) von
Take-Two Interactive ist an einer Übernahme von Codemasters interessiert. Entsprechende Gespräche zwischen beiden Partien sollen bereits stattgefunden haben, dies hat Codemasters bestätigt (Quelle: VGC via Gematsu). Ein Übernahmepreis von knapp 740 Millionen Pfund (ca. 820 Mio. Euro) steht im Raum. Es heißt, wenn Take-Two Interactive das Angebot offiziell macht, soll der Codemasters-Vorstand seinen Aktionären einstimmig die Annahme des Angebots empfehlen.

Take-Two Interactive ist die Muttergesellschaft von 2K Games, Rockstar Games und Private Division. Codemasters ist hauptsächlich für Rennspiele bekannt, z.B. die F1-Reihe, DiRT, DiRT Rally, Grid und Onrush.

Quelle: Gematsu, VGC
Anzeige: Xbox Series X|S: Jetzt Spiele und Hardware bei Amazon vorbestellen ● Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian: The Child 63,90 ● Disney Blu-rays, 3D-Blu-rays & 4K-UHD-Filme reduziert

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am