Nvidia: CloudXR 1.00 für VR- und AR-Streaming vorgestellt

NATIVELY SUPPORTED HMDs

Head Mounted Displays OpenVR-capable HMDs tethered to NVIDIA Pascal™ or NVIDIA Turing™ based GPU (VIVE, VIVE Pro, VIVE Pro Eye,Valve Index)

Untethered Android-based device (e.g., VIVE Focus Plus, Oculus Quest and GearVR)

HMD partners wishing to support CloudXR can use the CloudXR Client SDK to create a device-specific application package (APK)

Mobile Devices Google ARCore supported devices"

Theprovides a virtual HMD driver allowing the application to see the HMD as being locally connected thus not requiring any changes at the application level. The CloudXR server driver receives frames from the OpenVR application and subsequently encodes and transports the frames to the CloudXR Client Application.On the client, thereceives and decodes the frames and audio, and presents them to the end device runtime. This application also relays controller and HMD tracking data and inputs back to the server.