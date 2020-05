Nvidia: CloudXR 1.00 für VR- und AR-Streaming vorgestellt

CloudXR Server Driver : Server-side binaries and libraries (Windows 10 or higher)

: Server-side binaries and libraries (Windows 10 or higher) CloudXR Client App : OS-specific binaries and libraries

: OS-specific binaries and libraries CloudXR Client SDK: Operating system (OS)-specific sample application (with source code sample)











The CloudXR Server provides a virtual HMD driver allowing the application to see the HMD as being locally connected thus not requiring any changes at the application level. The CloudXR server driver receives frames from the OpenVR application and subsequently encodes and transports the frames to the CloudXR Client Application.









On the client, the Cloud XR Client Application receives and decodes the frames and audio, and presents them to the end device runtime. This application also relays controller and HMD tracking data and inputs back to the server.







NATIVELY SUPPORTED HMDs

Head Mounted Displays OpenVR-capable HMDs tethered to NVIDIA Pascal™ or NVIDIA Turing™ based GPU (VIVE, VIVE Pro, VIVE Pro Eye,Valve Index)

Untethered Android-based device (e.g., VIVE Focus Plus, Oculus Quest and GearVR)

HMD partners wishing to support CloudXR can use the CloudXR Client SDK to create a device-specific application package (APK)

Interessierte Entwickler können sich auf der offiziellen Website anmelden - dort gibt es auch Infos über nähere technische Details sowie unterstützte Headsets: