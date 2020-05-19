Nvidia: CloudXR 1.00 für VR- und AR-Streaming vorgestellt

Unterstützt werden dabei Nvidias RTX-Karten, Nvidias "Quadro Virtual Workstation (QvDWS) drivers" sowie das "CloudXR Software Development Kit (SDK)". Empfänger des Signals kann z.B. ein VR-Headset oder ein Mobilgerät sein - bei einem Nutzer, der sich z.B. nicht extra eigene VR-fähige Hardware anschaffen möchte.
Mit Hilfe drahtloser Verbindungsstandards wie 5G oder Wi-Fi soll das Senden aufwändiger grafischer Anwendungen möglich werden - an Clients wie ein einfacher PC mit verbundener Vive Pro oder andere Windows- oder Android-basierte Headsets.
Interessierte Entwickler können sich auf der offiziellen Website anmelden - dort gibt es auch Infos über nähere technische Details sowie unterstützte Headsets:
"With CloudXR, VR/AR content can be streamed over wireless or wired networks to any end device, whether it’s untethered or tethered thin clients. CloudXR thin clients are supported on Windows and Android platforms.
The SDK provides a way to stream graphics-intensive XR content by accessing a high-powered graphics server and streaming over a radio signal (5G or Wi-Fi, for instance) to a relatively low-powered client, such as PC-connected head-mounted displays (HMDs) like Vive Pro or other Windows- or Android-based HMDs. The SDK also enables streaming of OpenVR applications to a number of 5G-connected Android devices, including 5G-enabled phones. This enables more mobile access to high-powered servers, as well as access to graphics-intensive applications on relatively low-powered graphics hardware.
The CloudXR Server provides a virtual HMD driver allowing the application to see the HMD as being locally connected thus not requiring any changes at the application level. The CloudXR server driver receives frames from the OpenVR application and subsequently encodes and transports the frames to the CloudXR Client Application.
On the client, the Cloud XR Client Application receives and decodes the frames and audio, and presents them to the end device runtime. This application also relays controller and HMD tracking data and inputs back to the server.
- CloudXR Server Driver: Server-side binaries and libraries (Windows 10 or higher)
- CloudXR Client App: OS-specific binaries and libraries
- CloudXR Client SDK: Operating system (OS)-specific sample application (with source code sample)
NATIVELY SUPPORTED HMDs
Head Mounted Displays
- OpenVR-capable HMDs tethered to NVIDIA Pascal™ or NVIDIA Turing™ based GPU (VIVE, VIVE Pro, VIVE Pro Eye,Valve Index)
- Untethered Android-based device (e.g., VIVE Focus Plus, Oculus Quest and GearVR)
- HMD partners wishing to support CloudXR can use the CloudXR Client SDK to create a device-specific application package (APK)