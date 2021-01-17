 

Star Wars: Empire at War: Patch bringt Verbesserungen und erweitert Modding-Möglichkeiten

Star Wars: Empire at War
06.03.2006
Für Star Wars: Empire at War (ab 19,89 bei kaufen) aus dem Jahr 2006 ist ein weiterer Patch erschienen. Der Patch fügt neue Multiplayer-Karten hinzu, nimmt einige Bugfixes vor, optimiert die Performance und passt die Balance leicht an. Darüber hinaus werden unter der Haube einige Veränderungen vorgenommen, welche die Modding-Möglichkeiten via Steam Workshop ausbauen.

Im Originalspiel gab es laut Resetera z.B. ein Fraktionslimit, das die Anzahl der Fraktionen im Spiel beschränkt hatte, weswegen bei sehr großen Modifikationen wie "Legends Imperial Civil War: Thrawn's Revenge", "Galactic Civil War: Awakening of the Rebellion" oder "Clone Wars: Fall of the Republic" einige Fraktionen gestrichen und die Star-Wars-Story angepasst werden musste. Fraktionen, die nicht im Hauptspiel enthalten sind, können in Mods fortan auch Story-Events spendiert bekommen. Außerdem können neue Gebäude ohne spezielle Skripte eingebaut werden.

Patch-Notes:
  • "Additional multiplayer maps
  • Minor bug fixes, player balance changes and optimized performance, the most important fixes are:
    • Some ground units targeting accuracy adjusted
    • Fighter Hero Locomoters fixed
    • Rocket projectile AoE damage fixed"

Quelle: Resetera
