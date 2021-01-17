Star Wars: Empire at War: Patch bringt Verbesserungen und erweitert Modding-Möglichkeiten

Im Originalspiel gab es laut Resetera z.B. ein Fraktionslimit, das die Anzahl der Fraktionen im Spiel beschränkt hatte, weswegen bei sehr großen Modifikationen wie "Legends Imperial Civil War: Thrawn's Revenge", "Galactic Civil War: Awakening of the Rebellion" oder "Clone Wars: Fall of the Republic" einige Fraktionen gestrichen und die Star-Wars-Story angepasst werden musste. Fraktionen, die nicht im Hauptspiel enthalten sind, können in Mods fortan auch Story-Events spendiert bekommen. Außerdem können neue Gebäude ohne spezielle Skripte eingebaut werden.
Patch-Notes:
- "Additional multiplayer maps
- Minor bug fixes, player balance changes and optimized performance, the most important fixes are:
- Some ground units targeting accuracy adjusted
- Fighter Hero Locomoters fixed
- Rocket projectile AoE damage fixed"