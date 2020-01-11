 

D.I.C.E. Awards: Die Nominierungen für die "Oscars der Spielebranche" stehen fest

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
D.I.C.E. Awards
Awards
Alias: DICE Awards
Spielinfo

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Disciples III Gold [PC] - 3,40 (Gamesplanet)
  • Cities: Skylines [PC] - 6,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Railway Empire [PC] - 13,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Hearts of Iron IV: Cadet Edition [PC] - 15,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Meridian: Squad 22 [PC] - 1,50 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

D.I.C.E. Awards - Die Nominierungen für die "Oscars der Spielebranche" stehen fest

D.I.C.E. Awards (Awards) von Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences
D.I.C.E. Awards (Awards) von Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences - Bildquelle: Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences
Die "Award Season" geht auch im Spiele-Bereich weiter: Die Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) hat die Nominierungen für die diesjährigen D.I.C.E. Awards bekannt gegeben. Die oft als "Oscars der Spiele-Branche" bezeichnete Auszeichnung wird zum 23. Mal im Rahmen des D.I.C.E. Summits (Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain; #DICE20) am 13. Februar 2020 verliehen; hierzulande: 14. Februar 2019. Die nominierten Spiele wurden von "Expertengruppen" festgelegt. Fortan dürfen die Mitglieder der Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences über die Gewinner entscheiden (Liste: Awards Peer Panelists).

Für den Hauptpreis "Spiel des Jahres" wurden Control, Death Stranding, Disco Elysium, Outer Wilds und Untitled Goose Game nominiert. Im vergangenen Jahr räumte God of War den Hauptpreis ab und gewann in insgesamt neun Kategorien.

Die Jury nominierte insgesamt 65 Spiele, die 2019 veröffentlicht wurden, für die Auszeichnungen. Die meisten Nominierungen erhielten Control und Death Stranding (jeweils acht). Disco Elysium und Call of Duty: Modern Warfare können maximal sechs Preise absahnen. Jeweils vier Nominierungen erhielten Outer Wilds und Untitled Goose Game, während A Short Hike, Mortal Kombat 11, Resident Evil 2 (Remake) und Sayonara Wild Hearts jeweils dreimal nominiert wurden.


Game of the Year
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Disco Elysium
  • Outer Wilds
  • Untitled Goose Game

Action Game of the Year
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Control
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Gears 5
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Adventure Game of the Year
  • Death Stranding
  • Luigi's Mansion 3
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Family Game of the Year
  • A Short Hike
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2 
  • Ring Fit Adventure
  • Super Mario Maker 2
  • Yoshi's Crafted World

Fighting Game of the Year
  • Dead or Alive 6
  • Jump Force
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Samurai Shodown

Racing Game of the Year
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
  • DiRT Rally 2.0
  • F1 2019
  • Mario Kart Tour
  • Trials Rising

Role-Playing Game of the Year
  • Disco Elysium
  • Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers
  • Kingdom Hearts 3
  • Pokémon Schwert & Schild
  • The Outer Worlds

Sports Game of the Year
  • FIFA 20
  • Madden NFL 20
  • MLB the Show 19
  • NBA 2k20
  • NHL 20

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
  • Anno 1800
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  • Oxygen Not Included
  • Slay the Spire
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
  • Asgard's Wrath
  • Blood & Truth
  • Pistol Whip
  • Stormland
  • Westworld Awakening

Immersive Reality Game of the Year
  • Asgard's Wrath
  • Blood & Truth
  • Pistol Whip
  • The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets
  • Trover Saves the Universe

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
  • A Short Hike
  • Disco Elysium
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Untitled Goose Game
  • What the Golf?

Portable Game of the Year
  • Call of Duty: Mobile
  • Grindstone
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sky: Children of the Light
  • What the Golf?

Online Game of the Year
  • Apex Legends
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
  • Tetris 99
  • Wargroove

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
  • Baba Is You
  • Disco Elysium
  • Outer Wilds
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Slay the Spire

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
  • A Short Hike
  • Control
  • Disco Elysium
  • Outer Wilds
  • Untitled Goose Game

Outstanding Achievement in Animation
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Days Gone
  • Death Stranding
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Luigi's Mansion 3

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Concrete Genie
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Resident Evil 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character
  • Control (Jesse Faden)
  • Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)
  • Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez)
  • Untitled Goose Game (The Goose)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
  • Arise: A Simple Story
  • Control
  • Erica
  • Golem
  • Mortal Kombat 11

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Death Stranding
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts

Outstanding Achievement in Story
  • Control
  • Disco Elysium
  • Outer Wilds
  • Telling Lies
  • The Outer Worlds

Outstanding Technical Achievement
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Concrete Genie
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Metro Exodus
Quelle: Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am