D.I.C.E. Awards: Untitled Goose Game ist das Spiel des Jahres; vier Preise für Control

Control gewann die meisten Auszeichnungen. Das Spiel von Remedy und 505 Games sicherte sich die Kategorien "Action Game of the Year", "Game Direction", "Art Direction" und "Music Composition". Neben dem Hauptpreis "Game of the Year" stibitzte die Gans noch die Preise für "Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game" und für den "Besten Charakter". Death Stranding erhielt zwei Preise, und zwar für das Audio Design und die Technik.
Weitere Auszeichnungen gingen unter anderem an Sayonara Wild Hearts als "Portable Game of the Year", Mortal Kombat 11 als Kampfspiel des Jahres, Pistol Whip für die größte Immersion, FIFA 20 als Sportspiel des Jahres, The Outer Worlds als Rollenspiel des Jahres und Disco Elysium für die herausragende Story.
Control und Death Stranding waren für jeweils acht Preise nominiert. Disco Elysium und Call of Duty: Modern Warfare konnten maximal sechs Preise absahnen. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ging komplett leer aus. Gleiches gilt für das Remake von Resident Evil 2 (vier Nominierungen). Die nominierten Spiele wurden von "Expertengruppen" festgelegt. Die Mitglieder der Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences durften letztendlich über die Gewinner entscheiden (Liste: Awards Peer Panelists).
Game of the Year
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game (Gewinner)
Action Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control (Gewinner)
- Devil May Cry 5
- Gears 5
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Adventure Game of the Year
- Death Stranding
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Resident Evil 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Gewinner)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
Family Game of the Year
- A Short Hike
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Mario Maker 2 (Gewinner)
- Yoshi's Crafted World
Fighting Game of the Year
- Dead or Alive 6
- Jump Force
- Mortal Kombat 11 (Gewinner)
- Samurai Shodown
Racing Game of the Year
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- F1 2019
- Mario Kart Tour (Gewinner)
- Trials Rising
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Disco Elysium
- Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers
- Kingdom Hearts 3
- Pokémon Schwert & Schild
- The Outer Worlds (Gewinner)
Sports Game of the Year
- FIFA 20 (Gewinner)
- Madden NFL 20
- MLB the Show 19
- NBA 2k20
- NHL 20
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Anno 1800
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Gewinner)
- Oxygen Not Included
- Slay the Spire
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Asgard's Wrath
- Blood & Truth
- Pistol Whip
- Stormland
- Westworld Awakening
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Asgard's Wrath
- Blood & Truth (Gewinner)
- Pistol Whip
- The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets
- Trover Saves the Universe
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- A Short Hike
- Disco Elysium
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Untitled Goose Game (Gewinner)
- What the Golf?
Portable Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Grindstone
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Gewinner)
- Sky: Children of the Light
- What the Golf?
Online Game of the Year
- Apex Legends (Gewinner)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
- Tetris 99
- Wargroove
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Baba Is You (Gewinner)
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Slay the Spire
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- A Short Hike
- Control (Gewinner)
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Days Gone
- Death Stranding
- Devil May Cry 5
- Luigi's Mansion 3 (Gewinner)
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Concrete Genie
- Control (Gewinner)
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Control (Jesse Faden)
- Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)
- Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez)
- Untitled Goose Game (The Goose) (Gewinner)
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Arise: A Simple Story
- Control (Gewinner)
- Erica
- Golem
- Mortal Kombat 11
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Death Stranding (Gewinner)
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Resident Evil 2
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Control
- Disco Elysium (Gewinner)
- Outer Wilds
- Telling Lies
- The Outer Worlds
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Concrete Genie
- Control
- Death Stranding (Gewinner)
- Metro Exodus