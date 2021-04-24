D.I.C.E. Awards: 2021: Hades ist der große Abräumer und vier Preise für Ghost of Tsushima

Der große Abräumer bei den D.I.C.E. Awards 2021 (Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain) war Hades von Supergiant Games. Das Spiel gewann den Hauptpreis "Game of the Year" und setzte sich gegen Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Ghost of Tsushima und The Last of Us Part 2 durch. Der Höllentrip von Zagreus gewann außerdem vier weitere Preise in den Kategorien: Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction, Outstanding Achievement in Game Design, Action Game of the Year und Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game.
Ghost of Tsushima erhielt vier Preise, und zwar Adventure Game of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction, Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition und Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design. The Last of Us Part 2 wurde für Animationen und Story ausgezeichnet. Immersive Reality Game of the Year ist Half-Life: Alyx geworden. Das Half-Life-Abenteuer erhielt ebenfalls den Preis für das "Immersive Reality Technical Achievement".
Die D.I.C.E. Awards werden von der Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences verliehen und oftmals als "Oscars der Spiele-Branche" bezeichnet. Die nominierten Spiele wurden von "Expertengruppen" festgelegt. Die Mitglieder der Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences durften letztendlich über die Gewinner entscheiden (Liste: Awards Peer Panelists).
Die vollständige Liste aller Gewinner lest ihr nachfolgend.
Game of the Year
Hades
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
Hades
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
Hades
Action Game of the Year
Hades
Adventure Game of the Year
Ghost of Tsushima
Family Game of the Year
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Fighting Game of the Year
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
Racing Game of the Year
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Role-Playing Game of the Year
Final Fantasy 7 Remake
Sports Game of the Year
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Half-Life: Alyx
Mobile Game of the Year
Legends of Runeterra
Online Game of the Year
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
The Last of Us Part 2
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Ghost of Tsushima
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Miles, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Ghost of Tsushima
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
Ghost of Tsushima
Outstanding Achievement in Story
The Last of Us Part 2
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Dreams
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Half-Life: Alyx
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
Hades
von Marcel Kleffmann,
D.I.C.E. Awards 2021: Hades ist der große Abräumer und vier Preise für Ghost of Tsushima
