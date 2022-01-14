D.I.C.E. Awards: Die Nominierungen für die "Spiele-Oscars" stehen fest: Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart führt das Feld vor Deathloop an

Ein fester Bestandteil der internationalen Auszeichnungen für Computer- und Videospiele sind die D.I.C.E.-Awards (Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain), die in diesem Jahr von der amerikanischen Akademie für interaktive Kunst und Wissenschaften (Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, AIAS) zum 25. Mal vergeben werden. Die Preisverleihung findet am 24. Februar 2022 im Mandaly Bay Resort in Las Vegas im Rahmen des 2022 D.I.C.E Summit statt.
Zahlreiche Titel, die im Laufe des Jahres 2021 erschienen sind, wurden in über 20 Kategorien nominiert. Angeführt wird die Nominierungsliste von Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, das in der Vorauswahl in neun Kategorien auftaucht, gefolgt von Deathloop, das acht Mal nominiert wurde. Danach folgen Inscryption und It Takes Two mit jeweils sechs Einträgen, Returnal mit fünf sowie Kena: Bridge of Spirits sowie Resident Evil Village, die jeweils vier Mal die Chance haben, einen der begehrten Preise zu gewinnen.
Bei der Auswahl für das Spiel des Jahres dominieren Exklusivtitel für die PlayStation 5: Neben Returnal und Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ist mit Deathloop ein weiteres zumindest konsolenexklusives Spiel mit von der Partie. Letztes Jahr dominierte übrigens Hades. Das Abenteuer von Supergiant Games konnte neben dem Preis für das Spiel des Jahres noch in vier weiteren Kategorien siegen.
Nachfolgend findet ihr alle Kategorien und Nominierten der Ausgabe 2022:
Outstanding Achievment in Animation
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Deathloop
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Deathloop
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
Outstanding Achievment in Character
Deathloop
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Life is Strange: True Colors
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Deathloop
It Takes Two
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Psychonauts 2
Returnal
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
Forza Horizon 5
Halo Infinite
It Takes Two
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Returnal
Outstanding Achievement in Story
Before Your Eyes
Inscryption
Guardians of the Galaxy
Psychonauts 2
The Forgotten City
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Battlefield 2042
Forza Horizon 5
Moncage
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Returnal
Action Game of the Year
Deathloop
Halo Infinite
Metroid Dread
Returnal
The Ascent
Adventure Game of the Year
Death's Door
It Takes Two
Guardians of the Galaxy
Psychonauts 2
Resident Evil Village
Family Game of the Year
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise
Cozy Grove
Mario Party Superstars
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Warioware: Get it Together
Fighting Game of the Year
Guilty Gear -Strive-
Melty Blood: Type Lumina
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
Racing Game of the Year
F1 2021
Forza Horizon 5
Hot Wheels Unleashed
Role-Playing Game of the Year
Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
Shin Megami Tensei 5
Tales of Arise
Wildermyth
Sports Game of the Year
FIFA 22
Mario Golf: Super Rush
NBA 2K22
Riders Republic
The Climb 2
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Age of Empires 4
Gloomhaven
Griftlands
Inscryption
Loop Hero
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Lone Echo 2
Puzzling Places
Resident Evil 4 VR
Song in the Smoke
Yuki
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Demeo
I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar
Lone Echo 2
Resident Evil 4 VR
Song in the Smoke
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
Death's Door
Inscryption
Loop Hero
Sable
Unpacking
Mobile Game of the Year
Behind the Frame
Fantasian
League of Legends: Wild Rift
Moncage
Pokémon Unite
Online Game of the Year
Back 4 Blood
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker
Halo Infinite
Knockout City
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
Deathloop
Inscryption
It Takes Two
Loop Hero
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
Deathloop
Inscryption
It Takes Two
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
The Artful Escape
Game of the Year
Deathloop
Inscryption
It Takes Two
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Returnal
von Mathias Oertel,