 

4Sceners: Drei Wochen vor dem Start der Revision 2019 wurden die Nominierung für die Meteoriks Awards bekannt gegeben. - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
4Sceners
Sonstiges
Entwickler: 4Players
Publisher: -
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin
Spielinfo Videos  

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Far Cry 5 [PC] - 14,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Titan Quest Anniversary Edition [PC] - 3,33 (Gamesplanet)
  • Farming Simulator 17 (Steam) [PC] - 11,11 (Gamesplanet)
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind [PC] - 8,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind Game of the Year Edition [PC] - 4,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Anno 1800 (Pre-Order) - 53,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • SanDisk Ultra Fit 128 GB Flashlaufwerk USB 3.1 - 19,99 (Amazon)
  • PlayStation Plus Mitgliedschaft 12 Monate - 44,99 (Amazon)
  • Far Cry New Dawn [PS4 oder One]- 24,99 (Amazon)
  • Gothic Universe Collection - 3,35 (Steam)
  • Mad Max - 3,99 (IndieGala)
  • Devil May Cry 5 - 47,99 (Fanatical)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Meteoriks: Nominiert sind...

4Sceners (Sonstiges) von
4Sceners (Sonstiges) von - Bildquelle: 4Players
Drei Wochen vor dem Start der Revision 2019 wurden die Nominierung für die Meteoriks Awards bekannt gegeben. Wie in jedem Jahr decken sich einige davon mit den Demo-Produktionen, die auch wir als die besten des vergangenen Jahres ansehen. Andere wiederum sorgen für Erstaunen und sind durchaus als Überraschung anzusehen. Wer letztendlich das Rennen um die begehrten Trophäen machen wird, entscheidet sich an Karfreitag auf der Revision 2019.
Übersicht über alle Nominierungen (Quelle: Pouet.net):

NEW TALENT


BEST SOUNDTRACK


BEST VISUALS


BEST DIRECTION


OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT


BEST LOW-END PRODUCTION


BEST SMALL HIGH-END INTRO


BEST HIGH-END 64K INTRO


BEST HIGH-END DEMO

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am