4Sceners: Drei Wochen vor dem Start der Revision 2019 wurden die Nominierung für die Meteoriks Awards bekannt gegeben. - 4Players.de

Drei Wochen vor dem Start der Revision 2019 wurden die Nominierung für die Meteoriks Awards bekannt gegeben. Wie in jedem Jahr decken sich einige davon mit den Demo-Produktionen, die auch wir als die besten des vergangenen Jahres ansehen. Andere wiederum sorgen für Erstaunen und sind durchaus als Überraschung anzusehen. Wer letztendlich das Rennen um die begehrten Trophäen machen wird, entscheidet sich an Karfreitag auf der Revision 2019.
Übersicht über alle Nominierungen (Quelle: Pouet.net):
NEW TALENT
- tiririca - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=78642
- Bitbendaz - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=79329
- yx - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=75756
- Slerpy of Alcatraz - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=76610
- nylki - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=78526
BEST SOUNDTRACK
- Monoamine by Altair - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=74721
- Dying Stars by Orange - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=77409
- Trashpanda by Logicoma - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=78634
- Bros before Foes by Poo-Brain & Logicoma - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=77682
- Number One / Another One by CNCD & Fairlight - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=77399
BEST VISUALS
- Iota by Logicoma - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=75718
- Zetsubo by Prismbeings - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=75720
- Pinky Frinky by Ninjadev - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=76940
- Number One / Another One by CNCD & Fairlight - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=77399
- Transient by LJ & Virgill - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=78520
BEST DIRECTION
- XO NOX by Altair - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=77892
- When Silence Dims The Stars Above by Conspiracy - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=75713
- Pinky Frinky by Ninjadev - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=76940
- Number One / Another One by CNCD & Fairlight - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=77399
- SP04 - Echo Chamber by Spacepigs - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=75780
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
- When Silence Dims The Stars Above by Conspiracy - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=75713
- AONDEMO by Shiru - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=77769
- My Lucky Number by Loonies - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=74681
- Pyrit by ÅrÅola - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=78045
- Ikubun by fsqrt & jetlag - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=79281
BEST LOW-END PRODUCTION
- The Star Wars Demo by Censor Design - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=78726
- Hexel by Ephidrena - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=75786
- phX by Condense - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=75725
- Unboxed by Bonzai - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=78725
- Pt 2 Horizons by Unique - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=75778
BEST SMALL HIGH-END INTRO
- Pyrit by ÅrÅola - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=78045
- From the Seas to the Stars by Eos - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=77684
- Transient by LJ & Virgill - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=78520
- Oscar's Chair by Eos - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=75721
- One of Those Days by Loonies - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=75790
BEST HIGH-END 64K INTRO
- 100% by Macau Exports - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=77392
- Transphosphorylation by Inque - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=75728
- Bros before Foes by Poo-Brain & Logicoma - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=77682
- Trashpanda by Logicoma - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=78634
- When Silence Dims The Stars Above by Conspiracy - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=75713
BEST HIGH-END DEMO
- Monoamine by Altair - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=74721
- Block One by Fairlight & Cocoon - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=75803
- XO NOX by Altair - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=77892
- For Your Love by ASD - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=77371
- Number One / Another One by CNCD & Fairlight - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=77399