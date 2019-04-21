4Sceners: Im gewohnt festlichen Rahmen wurden auf der Revision 2019 die Gewinner der Meteoriks 2019 Awards gekürt. - 4Players.de

Im gewohnt festlichen Rahmen wurden auf der Revision 2019 die Gewinner der Meteoriks 2019 Awards gekürt. Hier ist die Übersicht über alle Produktionen und Demo-Maker, welche eine der begehrten Trophäen überreicht bekamen.
Quelle: Pouet.net / Dojoe
WE HAVE WINNERS!
The show is over, thank you all for being there and making it a blast!
Here are the laureates of the Meteoriks Awards 2019, give them a round of applause!
The Meteoriks Award 2019 for NEW TALENT
goes to yx of Polarity - https://demozoo.org/sceners/77056/
The Meteoriks Award 2019 for BEST SOUNDTRACK
goes to Bros before Foes by Poo-Brain and Logicoma - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=77682
The Meteoriks Award 2019 for BEST SMALL HIGH-END INTRO
goes to Oscar's Chair by Eos - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=75721
with an Honorable Mention for One Of Those Days by Loonies - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=75790
The Meteoriks Award 2019 for BEST VISUALS
goes to Zetsubo by Prismbeings - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=75720
The Meteoriks Award 2019 for BEST LOW-END PRODUCTION
goes to Pt 2 Horizons by Unique - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=75778
The Meteoriks Award 2019 for BEST HIGH-END 64K INTRO
goes to Trashpanda by Logicoma - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=78634
with an Honorable Mention for When Silence Dims The Stars Above by Conspiracy - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=75713
The Meteoriks Award 2019 for OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
goes to ikubun by fsqrt & jetlag - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=79281
with an Honorable Mention for AONDEMO by Shiru - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=77769
The Meteoriks Award 2019 for BEST HIGH-END DEMO
goes to Number One / Another One by CNCD & Fairlight - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=77399
The Meteoriks Award 2019 for BEST DIRECTION
goes to When Silence Dims The Stars Above by Conspiracy - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=75713
with an Honorable Mention for Pinky Frinky by Ninjadev - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=76940
You can review the laureates and all nominees on our website: https://2019.meteoriks.org/laureates
We also updated our team page with the names of the jurors: https://2019.meteoriks.org/team
Thanks to Revision for hosting us, and thanks to YOU who took part by suggesting, juroring, voting -- and for making these wonderful productions in the first place!
It's been a great demoscene year, and that's thanks to you! <3
See you next year!
[Submitted by dojoe]
