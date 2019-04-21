 

4Sceners: Im gewohnt festlichen Rahmen wurden auf der Revision 2019 die Gewinner der Meteoriks 2019 Awards gekürt. - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
4Sceners
Sonstiges
Entwickler: 4Players
Publisher: -
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin
Spielinfo Videos  

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Call of Duty: WWII [PC] - 19,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance [PC] - 29,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Prey [PC] - 14,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Trapped Dead: Lockdown [PC] - 0,75 (Gamesplanet)
  • Stealth Bastard Deluxe [PC] - 0,75 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Meteoriks 2019: Die Sieger

4Sceners (Sonstiges) von
4Sceners (Sonstiges) von - Bildquelle: 4Players

Im gewohnt festlichen Rahmen wurden auf der Revision 2019 die Gewinner der Meteoriks 2019 Awards gekürt. Hier ist die Übersicht über alle Produktionen und Demo-Maker, welche eine der begehrten Trophäen überreicht bekamen.

Quelle: Pouet.net / Dojoe


WE HAVE WINNERS!

The show is over, thank you all for being there and making it a blast!
Here are the laureates of the Meteoriks Awards 2019, give them a round of applause!

The Meteoriks Award 2019 for NEW TALENT
goes to yx of Polarity - https://demozoo.org/sceners/77056/

The Meteoriks Award 2019 for BEST SOUNDTRACK
goes to Bros before Foes by Poo-Brain and Logicoma - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=77682

The Meteoriks Award 2019 for BEST SMALL HIGH-END INTRO
goes to Oscar's Chair by Eos - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=75721
with an Honorable Mention for One Of Those Days by Loonies - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=75790

The Meteoriks Award 2019 for BEST VISUALS
goes to Zetsubo by Prismbeings - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=75720

The Meteoriks Award 2019 for BEST LOW-END PRODUCTION
goes to Pt 2 Horizons by Unique - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=75778

The Meteoriks Award 2019 for BEST HIGH-END 64K INTRO
goes to Trashpanda by Logicoma - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=78634
with an Honorable Mention for When Silence Dims The Stars Above by Conspiracy - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=75713

The Meteoriks Award 2019 for OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
goes to ikubun by fsqrt & jetlag - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=79281
with an Honorable Mention for AONDEMO by Shiru - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=77769

The Meteoriks Award 2019 for BEST HIGH-END DEMO
goes to Number One / Another One by CNCD & Fairlight - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=77399

The Meteoriks Award 2019 for BEST DIRECTION
goes to When Silence Dims The Stars Above by Conspiracy - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=75713
with an Honorable Mention for Pinky Frinky by Ninjadev - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=76940

You can review the laureates and all nominees on our website: https://2019.meteoriks.org/laureates
We also updated our team page with the names of the jurors: https://2019.meteoriks.org/team

Thanks to Revision for hosting us, and thanks to YOU who took part by suggesting, juroring, voting -- and for making these wonderful productions in the first place!

It's been a great demoscene year, and that's thanks to you! <3

See you next year!
[Submitted by dojoe]

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am