4Sceners: Das Geheimnis wurde gelüftet. Hier sind die Nominierungen für die Oskars der Demoszene, den Meteoriks 2020.

Auch 2019 brachte die Demoszene wieder erstklassige Demos und Intros hervor. Wie in jedem Jahr, so haben sich auch dieses Jahr wieder Mitglieder der Demoszene zusammengesetzt und die besten Werke des vergangenen Jahres für die Meteoriks 2020 nominiert. Jeweils Fünf davon für insgesamt zehn unterschiedliche Kategorien. Die Bekanntgabe der Sieger erfolgt auf der Revision 2020 Online. Welche audiovisuellen Kunstwerke zu den glücklichen Auserwählten gehören, könnt ihr der untenstehenden Liste entnehmen. Oder ihr werft einen Blick auf das YouTube-Video, das alle Nominierungen im Schnelldruchlauf zeigt.
Meteoriks 2020 - The Nominations!
Our juries have spoken, and we are proud to present you with the list of Meteoriks 2020 Nominees! These productions represent the best that 2019 had to offer in one or more categories, and we would like to thank and congratulate each and every one of their makers.
NEW TALENT
- NuSan and Valden for Night Mist - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81046
- Bitnenfer for Sacrificio - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=83186
- Almagest for Driftwood - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81141
- Klos for Dopamine - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81024
- Sintel and petet for Fallspire - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=80975
BEST SOUNDTRACK
- mara by Altair - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=80102
- Atlas by Monad & Macau Exports - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=80996
- A world without Lights by Desire & Calodox - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82636
- PILEDRIVER by Ümlaüt Design - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82882
- Eon by The Black Lotus - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81094
BEST VISUALS
- Minim by Altair - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82782
- Rainbow Clash: Up by United Force & Digital Dynamite - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82880
- Atlas by Monad & Macau Exports - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=80996
- Transformer 3 by Limp Ninja - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81103
- Dope on Wax by Logicoma - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81015
BEST DIRECTION
- A Resolute Purpose by Matt Current - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=83864
- Atlas by Monad & Macau Exports - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=80996
- Eon by The Black Lotus - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81094
- Fallspire by Petet and Sintel - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=80975
- Mara by Altair - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=80102
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
- Megademica by Serzhsoft - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81065
- Zebrain by Brainlez Coders! & The Planet Of Leather Moomins - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=83691
- Eon by The Black Lotus - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81094
- Into War by Desire - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82902
- Newton Protocol by ½-bit Cheese, mfx & Spinning Kids - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81041
OUTSTANDING CONCEPT
- CLUB ASM by Dekadence - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81056
- Genesis by Netro - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82887
- Transformer 3 by Limp Ninja - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81103
- minim by Altair - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82782
- A Resolute Purpose by Matt Current - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=83864
BEST LOW-END PRODUCTION
- Eon by The Black Lotus - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81094
- HEOHdemo by shiru - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=83560
- TIRATOK by deMarche - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=83538
- Rivalry by Bonzai, Censor Design, Fairlight, Genesis*Project and Offence - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81014
- Megademica 4k by Serzhsoft - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81065
BEST SMALL HIGH-END INTRO
- Eisenerz by LJ & Virgill - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82624
- Then and Before by Altair - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82778
- Terrarium by Eos - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82417
- HBC-00017: Newton Protocol by ½-bit Cheese, mfx & Spinning Kids - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81041
- Haunted by Loonies - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81063
BEST HIGH-END 64K INTRO
- The Jaderoom by LJ & Alcatraz - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81018
- Tension by f0x - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=83591
- Atlas by Monad & Macau Exports - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=80996
- dope on wax by Logicoma - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81015
- Brainworm by Polarity - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81021
BEST HIGH-END DEMO
- mara by Altair - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=80102
- VO by JvB - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81101
- minim by Altair - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82782
- Aurora 05 by Cocoon - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81086
- PILEDRIVER by Ümlaüt Design - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82882
Give all of them a big hand!
We had a lot of fun revealing the nominees live on SceneSat - if you missed it you can relive the show on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/scenesatlive/video/577638117
Or watch our nomination video with excerpts from all these prods on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2vGUsxtCHSs
We'll also post all nominees on our website - that will have to wait until tomorrow though.
Thanks to all who participated by suggesting prods, and to our jurors who spent the past weeks watching demos and discussing!
See you at Revision on Friday at eight for the final reveal of who will take a trophy home! Bring your tux!
-- The Meteoriks Team