4Sceners: Das Geheimnis wurde gelüftet. Hier sind die Nominierungen für die Oskars der Demoszene, den Meteoriks 2020.

NuSan and Valden for Night Mist - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81046

for - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81046 Bitnenfer for Sacrificio - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=83186

for - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=83186 Almagest for Driftwood - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81141

for - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81141 Klos for Dopamine - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81024

for - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81024 Sintel and petet for Fallspire - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=80975



mara by Altair - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=80102

by - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=80102 Atlas by Monad & Macau Exports - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=80996

by - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=80996 A world without Lights by Desire & Calodox - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82636

by - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82636 PILEDRIVER by Ümlaüt Design - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82882

by - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82882 Eon by The Black Lotus - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81094



Minim by Altair - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82782

by - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82782 Rainbow Clash: Up by United Force & Digital Dynamite - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82880

by - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82880 Atlas by Monad & Macau Exports - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=80996

by - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=80996 Transformer 3 by Limp Ninja - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81103

by - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81103 Dope on Wax by Logicoma - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81015



A Resolute Purpose by Matt Current - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=83864

by - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=83864 Atlas by Monad & Macau Exports - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=80996

by - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=80996 Eon by The Black Lotus - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81094

by - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81094 Fallspire by Petet and Sintel - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=80975

by - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=80975 Mara by Altair - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=80102



Megademica by Serzhsoft - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81065

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81065 Zebrain by Brainlez Coders! & The Planet Of Leather Moomins - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=83691

by - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=83691 Eon by The Black Lotus - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81094

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81094 Into War by Desire - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82902

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82902 Newton Protocol by ½-bit Cheese, mfx & Spinning Kids - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81041



CLUB ASM by Dekadence - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81056

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81056 Genesis by Netro - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82887

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82887 Transformer 3 by Limp Ninja - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81103

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81103 minim by Altair - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82782

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82782 A Resolute Purpose by Matt Current - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=83864



Eon by The Black Lotus - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81094

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81094 HEOHdemo by shiru - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=83560

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=83560 TIRATOK by deMarche - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=83538

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=83538 Rivalry by Bonzai, Censor Design, Fairlight, Genesis*Project and Offence - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81014

by - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81014 Megademica 4k by Serzhsoft - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81065



Eisenerz by LJ & Virgill - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82624

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82624 Then and Before by Altair - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82778

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82778 Terrarium by Eos - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82417

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82417 HBC-00017: Newton Protocol by ½-bit Cheese, mfx & Spinning Kids - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81041

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81041 Haunted by Loonies - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81063



The Jaderoom by LJ & Alcatraz - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81018

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81018 Tension by f0x - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=83591

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=83591 Atlas by Monad & Macau Exports - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=80996

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=80996 dope on wax by Logicoma - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81015

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81015 Brainworm by Polarity - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81021



mara by Altair - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=80102

by - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=80102 VO by JvB - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81101

by - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81101 minim by Altair - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82782

by - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82782 Aurora 05 by Cocoon - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81086

by - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81086 PILEDRIVER by Ümlaüt Design - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82882

Auch 2019 brachte die Demoszene wieder erstklassige Demos und Intros hervor. Wie in jedem Jahr, so haben sich auch dieses Jahr wieder Mitglieder der Demoszene zusammengesetzt und die besten Werke des vergangenen Jahres für die Meteoriks 2020 nominiert. Jeweils Fünf davon für insgesamt zehn unterschiedliche Kategorien. Die Bekanntgabe der Sieger erfolgt auf der Revision 2020 Online . Welche audiovisuellen Kunstwerke zu den glücklichen Auserwählten gehören, könnt ihr der untenstehenden Liste entnehmen. Oder ihr werft einen Blick auf das YouTube-Video, das alle Nominierungen im Schnelldruchlauf zeigt.Quelle: Pouet.netOur juries have spoken, and we are proud to present you with the list of Meteoriks 2020 Nominees! These productions represent the best that 2019 had to offer in one or more categories, and we would like to thank and congratulate each and every one of their makers.Give all of them a big hand!We had a lot of fun revealing the nominees live on SceneSat - if you missed it you can relive the show on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/scenesatlive/video/577638117 Or watch our nomination video with excerpts from all these prods on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2vGUsxtCHSs We'll also post all nominees on our website - that will have to wait until tomorrow though.Thanks to all who participated by suggesting prods, and to our jurors who spent the past weeks watching demos and discussing!See you at Revision on Friday at eight for the final reveal of who will take a trophy home! Bring your tux!-- The Meteoriks Team