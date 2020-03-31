 

4Sceners: Das Geheimnis wurde gelüftet. Hier sind die Nominierungen für die Oskars der Demoszene, den Meteoriks 2020.

Meteoriks 2020: Die Nominierungen

4Sceners (Sonstiges) von - Bildquelle: 4Players

Auch 2019 brachte die Demoszene wieder erstklassige Demos und Intros hervor. Wie in jedem Jahr, so haben sich auch dieses Jahr wieder Mitglieder der Demoszene zusammengesetzt und die besten Werke des vergangenen Jahres für die Meteoriks 2020 nominiert. Jeweils Fünf davon für insgesamt zehn unterschiedliche Kategorien. Die Bekanntgabe der Sieger erfolgt auf der Revision 2020 Online. Welche audiovisuellen Kunstwerke zu den glücklichen Auserwählten gehören, könnt ihr der untenstehenden Liste entnehmen. Oder ihr werft einen Blick auf das YouTube-Video, das alle Nominierungen im Schnelldruchlauf zeigt.


Quelle: Pouet.net

Meteoriks 2020 - The Nominations!

Our juries have spoken, and we are proud to present you with the list of Meteoriks 2020 Nominees! These productions represent the best that 2019 had to offer in one or more categories, and we would like to thank and congratulate each and every one of their makers.

NEW TALENT


BEST SOUNDTRACK


BEST VISUALS


BEST DIRECTION


OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT


OUTSTANDING CONCEPT


BEST LOW-END PRODUCTION


BEST SMALL HIGH-END INTRO


BEST HIGH-END 64K INTRO


BEST HIGH-END DEMO


Give all of them a big hand!

We had a lot of fun revealing the nominees live on SceneSat - if you missed it you can relive the show on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/scenesatlive/video/577638117
Or watch our nomination video with excerpts from all these prods on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2vGUsxtCHSs
We'll also post all nominees on our website - that will have to wait until tomorrow though.

Thanks to all who participated by suggesting prods, and to our jurors who spent the past weeks watching demos and discussing!

See you at Revision on Friday at eight for the final reveal of who will take a trophy home! Bring your tux!
-- The Meteoriks Team

