 

4Sceners: Die Gewinner der begehrten Meteoriks-Awards stehen fest. Das sind die besten Demos und Intros des letzten Jahres!

Die Gewinner der begehrten Meteoriks-Awards stehen fest. Das sind die besten Demos und Intros des letzten Jahres (Quelle: Pouet.net)!

WE HAVE WINNERS!

The show is over, and I can say we had a blast! These are the laureates of the Meteoriks Awards 2020, give them a round of applause!

The Meteoriks Award 2020 for NEW TALENT
goes to NuSan and Valden for Night Mist - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81046
with an Honorable Mention of Sintel and Petet for Fallspire - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=80975

The Meteoriks Award 2020 for BEST SOUNDTRACK
goes to A world without Lights by Desire & Calodox - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82636

The Meteoriks Award 2020 for OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
goes to Zebrain by Brainlez Coders! & TPOLM - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=83691
with an Honorable Mention of Eon by The Black Lotus - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81094

The Meteoriks Award 2020 for BEST VISUALS
goes to Atlas by Monad & Macau Exports - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=80996

The Meteoriks Award 2020 for BEST LOW-END PRODUCTION
goes to Eon by The Black Lotus - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81094
with an Honorable Mention of Megademica 4k by SerzhSoft & Gasman - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81065

The Meteoriks Award 2020 for OUTSTANDING CONCEPT
goes to Transformer 3 by Limp Ninja - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81103

The Meteoriks Award 2020 for BEST SMALL HIGH-END INTRO
goes to Then and Before by Altair - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82778
with an Honorable Mention of Eisenerz by LJ & Virgill - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82624

The Meteoriks Award 2020 for BEST HIGH-END 64K INTRO
goes to dope on wax by Logicoma - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81015

The Meteoriks Award 2020 for BEST HIGH-END DEMO
goes to mara by Altair - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=80102
with a Dishonorable Mention of PILEDRIVER by Ümlaüt Design - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=82882

The Meteoriks Award 2020 for BEST DIRECTION
goes to Eon by The Black Lotus - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=81094

You can review the laureates and all nominees on our website: https://2020.meteoriks.org/laureates
We also updated our team page with the names of the jurors: https://2020.meteoriks.org/team

Thanks to Revision for hosting us, and thanks to YOU who took part by suggesting, juroring, voting -- and for making these wonderful productions in the first place!

It's been a good demoscene year, and that's thanks to you! <3

See you next year!


