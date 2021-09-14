Funcom: Markenrechte an Conan, Mutant Year Zero und Solomon Kane übernommen

Funcom hat heute die Übernahme der Cabinet Group bekannt gegeben, die Dutzende von Marken und geistigen Eigentümern (IP) beherbergt, darunter Conan the Barbarian, Mutant Year Zero und Solomon Kane. Das gesamte Portfolio der Cabinet Group wird in das IP-Studio und die Funcom-Tochter Heroic Signatures integriert. Funcom-CEO Rui Casais sagte, er habe große Ambitionen für die IPs und wies darauf hin, dass sich mindestens ein unangekündigtes Projekt bereits in Entwicklung befindet."We are currently overseeing the development of an unannounced game which will combine many of the characters in the Robert E. Howard universe", sagte Casais. "And if you combine Funcom's knowledge of games with Heroic Signatures' knowledge of the TV/entertainment, publishing, and licensing industries, it makes us perfectly placed to take this venture to the next level. It's exciting times ahead for us and for fans of the IPs.""The Heroic Signatures President was responsible for acquiring and reviving the popularity of multiple IPs. Most notably, licensing deals with companies such as Penguin Random House, Panini, Titan Books, Monolith and Funcom enabled Conan the Barbarian to reach a whole new generation of fans around the world. Marvel Entertainment is publishing a new Conan comic book every month, and there is also a Netflix series based on the same IP currently in the works."