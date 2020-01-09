Independent Games Festival: IGF 2020: Die Finalisten stehen fest, u.a. Slay the Spire und Untitled Goose Game

Für die meisten Auszeichnungen wurde Mutazione von "Die Gute Fabrik" nominiert, und zwar für vier Preise (Visual Art, Audio, Narrative sowie Seumas McNally Grand Prize). Mutazione ist eine "Mutanten-Seifenoper, in der Kleinstadttratsch auf das Übernatürliche trifft. Reise mit Kai in das geheimnisvolle Mutazione zu ihrem kranken Großvater. Entdecke malerische Orte, magische Gärten, neue Freunde und alte Geheimnisse ...".
Die Gewinner werden am Abend des 18. März 2020 (lokale Zeit) im Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco bekanntgegeben (Twitch). Das Preisgeld beträgt über 20.000 Dollar in verschiedenen Kategorien, einschließlich des mit 10.000 Dollar dotierten "Seumas McNally Grand Prize". Alle IGF-Finalisten erhalten außerdem ein Stipendium im Wert von von 1.000 Dollar. Mehr als 550 Spiele wurden für die Awards in diesem Jahr eingereicht. Aus diesen Einreichungen haben die Fachjuroren dann die Finalisten ausgewählt.
Seumas McNally Grand Prize (dotiert mit 10.000 Dollar)
- Eliza (Zachtronics)
- A Short Hike (Adam Robinson-Yu)
- Untitled Goose Game (House House)
- Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik)
- Slay the Spire (Mega Crit Games)
- Anodyne 2: Return to Dust (Sean Han Tani & Marina Kittaka)
Honorable Mentions: Katana ZERO (Askiisoft); Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Megagon Industries); Song of Bloom (Philipp Stollenmayer); Wide Ocean, Big Jacket (Turnfollow); Elsinore (Golden Glitch); Astrologaster (Nyamyam); Heaven's Vault (inkle)
Excellence in Visual Art
- Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik)
- Knights and Bikes (Foam Sword)
- Void Bastards (Blue Manchu)
- Creature in the Well (Flight School Studio)
- Eastward (Pixpil)
- Stone Story RPG (Martian Rex / standardcombo)
Honorable Mentions: LUNA The Shadow Dust (Lantern Studio); Eastshade (Eastshade Studios); Minute of Islands (Studio Fizbin); Katana ZERO (Askiisoft); Song of Bloom (Philipp Stollenmayer); A Short Hike (Adam Robinson-Yu); Creaks (Amanita Design)
Excellence in Audio
- Observation (No Code)
- Vectronom (Ludopium)
- Astrologaster (Nyamyam)
- Knights and Bikes (Foam Sword)
- Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik)
- Untitled Goose Game (House House)
Honorable Mentions: Afterparty (Night School Studio); Kind Words (lo fi chill beats to write to) (Popcannibal); Manifold Garden (William Chyr Studio); Alt-Frequencies (Accidental Queens); Don't Look (Don't Look Team); Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Megagon Industries); Tales From Off-Peak City Vol. 1 (Cosmo D)
Excellence in Design
- Katana ZERO (Askiisoft)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Megagon Industries)
- Slay the Spire (Mega Crit Games)
- A Short Hike (Adam Robinson-Yu)
- Elsinore (Golden Glitch)
- Patrick's Parabox (Patrick Traynor)
Honorable Mentions: Guildlings (Sirvo Studios); Nauticrawl (Andrea Interguglielmi); Blabyrinth (Sleeping Beast Games); Children of Morta (Dead Mage); Void Bastards (Blue Manchu); Untitled Goose Game (House House); Creature in the Well (Flight School Studio)
Excellence in Narrative
- Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik)
- Heaven's Vault (inkle)
- Elsinore (Golden Glitch)
- Wide Ocean, Big Jacket (Turnfollow)
- Eliza (Zachtronics)
- LIONKILLER (Sisi Jiang)
Honorable Mentions: American Election (Greg Buchanan); Night Call (Monkey Moon, BlackMuffin); Astrologaster (Nyamyam); A Short Hike (Adam Robinson-Yu); Adventures With Anxiety! (Nicky Case); Observation (No Code)
Nuovo Award
- Tales From Off-Peak City Vol. 1 (Cosmo D)
- Infini (Barnaque)
- The Space Between (Christoph Frey)
- Life Tastes Like Cardboard (Demensa)
- Promesa (Julián Palacios)
- Song of Bloom (Philipp Stollenmayer)
- The Longing (Studio Seufz)
- PAGAN: Autogeny (Oleander Garden)
Honorable Mentions: Astrologaster (Nyamyam); Elsinore (Golden Glitch); Fit for a King (Brent Ellison & Tanya X. Short); My Exercise (Atsushi Wada, Ryoya Usuha, Nobuaki Doi); Where the Bees Make Honey (Brian Wilson); Smile For Me (Gabe Lane and Yugo Limbo / LimboLane)
Best Student Game
- Orbital Bullet (SmokeStab)
- A Juggler's Tale (kaleidoscube)
- Forgotten (Mutiny Games)
- Neon Beats (OKYO Games)
- BORE DOME (Goblin rage)
- Nothing In Sight (Nothing In Sight Team)
Honorable Mentions: Unhatched (Filip Loster); Du Rejser (You Travel) (Victor Selnæs Breum + Katinka); Trail Mix (Puzzsoft); Where the Bees Make Honey (Brian Wilson); Northbound (Johannes Köberle & Arno Justus); Evergreen Blues (David Su and Dominique Star)