Castlevania: Symphony of the Night: Umsetzung für Android und iOS verfügbar

Konami Digital Entertainment hat Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
auch für mobile Endgeräte im App Store
(iOS) und bei Google Play
(Android) für 3,49 Euro veröffentlicht - passend zum anstehenden Start der dritten Staffel der Castlevania-Netflix-Serie am 5. März. Die Mobile-Version soll auf der Emulation von DotEmu basieren und damit das "Gefühl der vollen Konsolenerfahrung" bieten.
Features laut Konami:
- "Voller Controller-Support
- Mehrere Speicherstände gleichzeitig
- Achievements im Spiel
- Verfügbar in sechs Sprachen: Englisch, Japanisch, Deutsch, Französisch, Italienisch und Spanisch"
Darüber hinaus sind der Original-Soundtrack von Castlevania: Symphony of the Night sowie elf weitere Castlevania-Soundtracks auf Spotify und anderen Musik-Streaming-Diensten erhältlich.
Screenshot - Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (Android)
Screenshot - Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (Android)
Screenshot - Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (Android)
Screenshot - Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (Android)
Screenshot - Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (Android)
Screenshot - Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (Android)
Screenshot - Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (Android)