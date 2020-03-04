 

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night: Umsetzung für Android und iOS verfügbar

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
Action-Adventure
Entwickler:
Publisher: Konami
Release:
21.03.2007
04.03.2020
04.03.2020
20.03.1997
kein Termin
01.10.2018
kein Termin
kein Termin
20.03.1997
Konami Digital Entertainment hat Castlevania: Symphony of the Night auch für mobile Endgeräte im App Store (iOS) und bei Google Play (Android) für 3,49 Euro veröffentlicht - passend zum anstehenden Start der dritten Staffel der Castlevania-Netflix-Serie am 5. März. Die Mobile-Version soll auf der Emulation von DotEmu basieren und damit das "Gefühl der vollen Konsolenerfahrung" bieten.

Features laut Konami:
  • "Voller Controller-Support
  • Mehrere Speicherstände gleichzeitig
  • Achievements im Spiel
  • Verfügbar in sechs Sprachen: Englisch, Japanisch, Deutsch, Französisch, Italienisch und Spanisch"

Darüber hinaus sind der Original-Soundtrack von Castlevania: Symphony of the Night sowie elf weitere Castlevania-Soundtracks auf Spotify und anderen Musik-Streaming-Diensten erhältlich.

Bild

Screenshot - Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (Android)

Bild

Screenshot - Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (Android)

Bild

Screenshot - Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (Android)

Bild

Screenshot - Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (Android)

Bild

Screenshot - Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (Android)

Bild

Screenshot - Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (Android)

Bild

Screenshot - Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (Android)


Quelle: Konami Digital Entertainment

