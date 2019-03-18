 

Bethesda Softworks: E3 2019: Termin der Pressekonferenz (Showcase) steht fest - 4Players.de

Bethesda Softworks
Unternehmen
Entwickler:
Bethesda auf der E3 2019: Termin der Pressekonferenz (Showcase) steht fest

Publisher Bethesda wird auch in diesem Jahr wieder seine Spiele im Rahmen einer großen Veranstaltung bei der E3 2019 präsentieren. Die "E3 2019 Showcase" soll am 9. Juni (Sonntag) um 5:30 PM PDT stattfinden. Hierzulande ist dann bereits Montag (10. Juni um 2:30 Uhr). Mit einem Seitenhieb auf die Leaks des letzten Jahres bei Walmart Canada ist zumindest eine ausführliche Vorstellung von DOOM Eternal versprochen worden.


Weitere Angaben wurden nicht gemacht. Unter Umständen könnten Updates/Erweiterungen für Rage 2 und Fallout 76, das nächste Spiel von Tango Gameworks (The Evil Within) sowie der Arkane Studios (Dishonored, Prey), Wolfenstein Youngblood und ggf. Wolfenstein 3 gezeigt werden. Vielleicht wird sogar etwas mehr über Starfield oder The Elder Scrolls 6 verraten.


Quelle: Bethesda

Kommentare

NewRaven schrieb am
SaperioN hat geschrieben: ?
Gestern 08:14
 Ich kann mir nicht vorstellen dass sich irgendein Bethesda Mitarbeiter die Blöße gibt und Fallout 76 vorm Publikum bewerben will.
Fresse ich n Besen...
Wäre äußerst überrascht wenn Todd Howard die Eier hat, nach diesem verkorksten Jahr auf die Bühne zu treten
Fresse ich n Besen..
Bethesda hat abzuliefern um nicht ausgebuht zu werden, bin dieses Jahr ehrlich gesagt (unterhaltungstechnisch) ziemlich neugierig :mrgreen:
Ich glaub, deren Mindset vor ein paar Monaten war "okay, entweder wir buddeln den ganzen Kram nun ein und streichen ihn aus der Firmenhistorie oder wir versuchen den Mist zu irgendwas vielleicht Brauchbaren zu entwickeln" und wenn ich mir die Updatepläne so ansehe, haben sie sich eher für Letzteres entschieden. Zwar zweifel ich daran, dass das funktionieren wird, aber als Firma - die ja mit dem Ding auch noch Geld verdienen will - musst du da wohl offensiv dran gehen in solch einer Situation. Ich bin also recht sicher, dass irgendwas zu FO76 verkündet wird. Entweder, was nach den Wild-Appalachia-Updates noch so kommt... oder, wenn sie wirklich mutig sind, ein kostenpflichtiges AddOn. Und natürlich wird Todd Howard auf der Bühne stehen - ich bin da so sicher, dass ich beim Besenfressenwetten mitmachen würde :D
Jondoan schrieb am
SaperioN hat geschrieben: ?
Gestern 08:14
 Ich kann mir nicht vorstellen dass sich irgendein Bethesda Mitarbeiter die Blöße gibt und Fallout 76 vorm Publikum bewerben will.
Fresse ich n Besen...
Wäre äußerst überrascht wenn Todd Howard die Eier hat, nach diesem verkorksten Jahr auf die Bühne zu treten
Fresse ich n Besen..
Bethesda hat abzuliefern um nicht ausgebuht zu werden, bin dieses Jahr ehrlich gesagt (unterhaltungstechnisch) ziemlich neugierig :mrgreen:
Bild
Soll ich ihn dir solange in den Kühlschrank stellen? :mrgreen:
CTH schrieb am
Also auf Doom-Eternal freue ich mich schon. Vorrausgesetzt das ist auch patchfrei spielbar wie der letzte Doom Teil.
Wolfenstein 3 wäre klasse, vielleicht wird es ja das erste Wolfenstein mit Symbolen.
Aber Fallout 76 sollten die besser nicht ansprechen, sonst gibt es noch eine Schlägerei da. :lol:
PixelMurder schrieb am
Ich hoffe, ich muss nicht Kellyanne Howard und Sarah Huckabee Hynes da sehen, die beiden können mich kreuzweise. Die Radical Left war am F**Y*** 76 Debakel schuld.
schrieb am