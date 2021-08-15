1C Entertainment: Forgive Me Father, Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2 und Hyperviolent angekündigt

1C Entertainment hat bei Realms Deep 2021 (Event von 3D Realms) drei weitere Spiele angekündigt, und zwar Forgive Me Father, Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2 und Hyperviolent. Darüber hinaus ist Dread Templar, ein Retro-Shooter mit modernen Elementen, im Early Access veröffentlicht worden.
Forgive Me Father von Byte Barrel ist ein Retro-Horror-Shooter im Comic-Stil, der von den Werken von Lovecraft inspiriert ist. Dabei soll man auch gegen den eigenen Wahnsinn (zusätzliche Kräfte) kämpfen. Es soll am 28. Oktober 2021 in den Early Access starten.
"Forgive Me Father is a dark retro horror FPS set in a comic book style world inspired by the novels of H.P. Lovecraft. As the only one with full senses, you begin a journey in search for answers and relief. How long can you last?"
Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2 von LLC Blini Games ist ein Action-Rollenspiel mit Roguelike-Elementen. Im Gegensatz zum Vorgänger setzt das Spiel auf eine isometrische Perspektive und Comicgrafik (Vorgänger: Pixel). Sechs spielbare Charaktere sind geplant. Auch ein kooperativer Online-Modus ist vorgesehen. Wie Forgive Me Father soll Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2 am 28. Oktober 2021 in den Early Access starten.
"Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2 is an action RPG with rogue-like elements that continues the story where Lovecraft's Untold Stories left off, taking the characters to a new stage on their fight against the Unknown. Gather items or craft your own, explore old and new locations, solve puzzles and challenges, and defend yourself against dozens of different enemies, alone, or with the help of your friends, in the new Multiplayer mode."
Auch Hyperviolent von Entwickler Terminist Arcade ist ein Retro-Shooter im Stil der klassischen (spritebasierten) 3D-Spiele der 1990er-Jahre. Ergänzend kommt Low-Poly-3D-Grafik hinzu. Im Prinzip ballert man sich durch eine abgelegene Bergbaukolonie, in der eine Seuchs ausgebrochen ist. Der Shooter soll ebenfalls Rollenspiel-Mechaniken, einen Koop-Modus für die Kampagne für vier Spieler und mehrere Mehrspieler-Modi für bis zu 30 Teilnehmer bieten. Die Veröffentlichung ist für 2022 vorgesehen.
"An anomalous infection spreads through the mines of Commodus Asteroid 27-C. Brutally fight your way through hordes of monstrous foes as you attempt to contain the infection and uncover its dark origins in this gloriously violent, fast-paced retro shooter."
