Epic Games: Psyonix übernommen: Rocket League bald im Epic Games Store - 4Players.de

Epic Games übernimmt Psyonix; Rocket League bald im Epic Games Store

Epic Games hat Psyonix, das Studio hinter Rocket League, übernommen. Angaben über die Kaufsumme wurden nicht gemacht. Die Transaktion soll Ende Mai oder Anfang Juni über die Bühne gehen. Die Übernahme soll laut Psyonix dafür sorgen, dass das Studio die Rocket-League-Community besser und aufwändiger unterstützen kann. Vor allem im eSports-Bereich würden sich neue Möglichkeiten ergeben. Zugleich stellten die Entwickler klar (FAQ), dass sich am Spielprinzip nichts verändern werde. Neue Inhalte und Updates werden ebenfalls (wie geplant) erscheinen.

Das Spiel soll im Laufe des Jahres im Epic Games Store auf PC angeboten werden. Laut The Verge wird Rocket League nach der Veröffentlichung im Epic Games Store nicht länger auf Steam erhältlich sein. Bei GamesRadar heißt es wiederum, dass Spieler, die Rocket League auf Steam besitzen würden, keine Veränderungen zu befürchten hätten. Das Spiel soll auch auf der Plattform von Valve Software weiterhin mit Updates und Co. versorgt werden. Man wird es dort ab "Herbst 2019" aber nicht mehr kaufen können.


