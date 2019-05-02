Epic Games: Psyonix übernommen: Rocket League bald im Epic Games Store - 4Players.de

Das Spiel soll im Laufe des Jahres im Epic Games Store auf PC angeboten werden. Laut The Verge wird Rocket League nach der Veröffentlichung im Epic Games Store nicht länger auf Steam erhältlich sein. Bei GamesRadar heißt es wiederum, dass Spieler, die Rocket League auf Steam besitzen würden, keine Veränderungen zu befürchten hätten. Das Spiel soll auch auf der Plattform von Valve Software weiterhin mit Updates und Co. versorgt werden. Man wird es dort ab "Herbst 2019" aber nicht mehr kaufen können.
