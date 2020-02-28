 

Epic Games: Teilnahme an GDC wegen Coronavirus abgesagt; auch Microsoft zieht Reißleine

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Epic Games
Unternehmen
Entwickler:
Publisher: Epic Games
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • The Council – Complete Season [PC] - 6,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey [PC] - 19,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Dishonored: Death of the Outsider [PC] - 8,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • RAGE [PC] - 2,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Far Cry 5 - Gold Edition [PC] - 21,00 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Epic Games: Teilnahme an GDC wegen Coronavirus abgesagt; auch Microsoft zieht Reißleine

Epic Games (Unternehmen) von Epic Games
Epic Games (Unternehmen) von Epic Games - Bildquelle: Epic Games
Immer mehr Hersteller sagen ihre Teilnahme an der Entwicklerkonferenz GDC 2020 wegen der potenziellen Ansteckungsgefahr mit dem Coronavirus ab. Neben prominenten Beispielen wie Sony, Electronic Arts, Facebook, Hideo Kojima und Unity gibt es mit Microsoft und Epic Games zwei weitere wichtige Vertreter, die der Veranstaltung fernbleiben werden.

Gegenüber PC Gamer hat Microsoft außerdem bestätigt, dass man auch auf das Xbox Preview Event und den ID@Xbox GDC Showcase in San Francisco verzichten wird. Stattdessen will man vom 16. bis 18. März parallel zur GDC ein rein digitales Event unter microsoft.com/gamestack abhalten, bei dem man viele der Vorstellungen abhalten möchte, die man ursprünglich für die GDC geplant hatte.
Quelle: PC Gamer, Twitter

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am