Epic Games: Crossplay mit Steam soll endlich kommen

Implemented cross-play with the Epic Games Store version

Crossplay settings can be changed from System Menu - Online Settings.

Note: To enable Crossplay, an Epic Games account is required.

Note: If you enable Crossplay with the Epic Games Store version, you will no longer be able to be matched with users for which Crossplay is not enabled.

Note: If you enable Crossplay, when attempting to match with a friend, your Epic Games account will be referenced.