Video "Video-Test" zu Alien: Isolation - 4Players.de

Operation Shifting Tides, die vierte und finale Season in Year 4 von Rainbow Six Siege, ist auf PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One gestartet worden. Mit Kali (Indien) und Wamai (Kenia) kommen zwei neue Operator ins…
Für DayZ ist auf die Karte "Livonia" als kostenpflichtige Download-Erweiterung auf PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One veröffentlicht worden. Bis zu 60 Spieler pro Server liefern sich in der neuen Umgebung den…
Am 10. Dezember 2019 wollen die Zen Studios mit Tales of the Arabian Nights, Cirqus Voltaire und No Good Gofers die nächste Ladung klassischer Williams-Flippertische für Pinball FX3 auf PC, PlayStation 4,…
Gamera Interactive und All in! Games geben Einblicke in die Geschichte des zusammen mit Chris Avellone entwickelten Action-Rollenspiels Alaloth - Champions of the Four Kingdoms, das 2020 für PC und Xbox One…