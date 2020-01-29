Video "Exklusive Spielszenen (Switch)" zu Mosaic

Square Enix hat den Titellied-Trailer für Final Fantasy 7 Remake veröffentlicht. In dem Videoclip steht das von Nobuo Uematsu komponierte und von Yosh (Survive Said the Prophet) gesungene Lied "Hollow" im…
Square Enix hat den Titellied-Trailer für Final Fantasy 7 Remake veröffentlicht. In dem Videoclip steht das von Nobuo Uematsu komponierte und von Yosh (Survive Said the Prophet) gesungene Lied "Hollow" im…
Die Drone Champions League AG und THQ Nordic werden das von den Climax Studios entwickelte Drohnen-Rennspiel DCL - The Game am 18. Februar 2020 für PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 und Xbox One veröffentlichen.