Video "Director's Cut Termin-Trailer" zu Death Stranding

Superbrothers und Pine Scented Software präsentieren im Rahmen von Sonys aktueller State-of-Play-Ausgabe frische Spielszenen aus dem Sci-Fi-Abenteuer JETT: The Far Shore, das noch 2021 für PlayStation 4,…
SEGA und das Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio geben im Rahmen von Sonys aktueller State-of-Play-Ausgabe frische Einblicke in den Action-Krimi Lost Judgment, der am 24. September 2021 für PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox…
Die Bossa Studios haben just bekanntgegeben, dass das als Simulation getarnte Party-Gemetzel Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas am 2. September 2021 auf Steam, im Windows Store und im Xbox Store erscheinen wird.