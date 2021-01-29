 

Video "Nintendo-Switch-Trailer" zu Heaven's Vault

Heaven's Vault: Nintendo-Switch-Trailer

Seit gestern ist das sandige Science-Fiction-Adventure auch für Nintendo Switch erhältlich.


Nintendo-Switch-Trailer
