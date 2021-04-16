 

Video "4th Trailer" zu Resident Evil Village

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
[Zur Spielinfo]

Resident Evil Village: 4th Trailer

Im vierten Trailer gibt es weitere Einblicke vom Horror-Dorf und dem Anwesen von Dimitrescu.



4th Trailer
Einbetten:

Resident Evil Village
Ab 59.99
Jetzt vorbestellen

Aktuelle Videos

4P Exklusiv

Trailer

[Kalender]

Alle aktuellen Videos als Playlist - anklicken und zurücklehnen!

F1 2021

Loading
1:14 Min.
Ankündigungs-Trailer
F1 2021 ist für PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One und PC (Steam) von Codemasters und Electronic Arts angekündigt worden. Das offizielle Videospiel der 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship wird am 16.…
15.04.2021
Diablo 2 Resurrected

Loading
7:20 Min.
Video-Vorschau
Mit Diablo 2 Resurrected veröffentlicht Blizzard Entertainment eine überraschend ambitionierte Neuauflage eines Klassikers. In der Video-Vorschau gehen wir auf die technischen Neuerungen und Komfort-Features ein.
15.04.2021
Last Stop

Loading
0:39 Min.
Termin-Trailer
Im Juli 2021 wollen Variable State und Annapurna Interactive das übersinnliche Adventure Last Stop für PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S und Nintendo Switch veröffentlichen.
15.04.2021
Comanche

Loading
0:57 Min.
Update #7: Conflicts
Das siebte Early-Access-Update für Comanche fügt dem Spiel einen neuen Singleplayer-Modus hinzu, die sogenannten Konflikte (Conflicts). Konflikte sollen herausfordernde Einsätze sein, die nicht zur…
15.04.2021

Meistangesehene Videos

Video-Tests