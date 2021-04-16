 

Video "Story-Trailer - Welcome To Kuamar" zu Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
[Zur Spielinfo]

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2: Story-Trailer - Welcome To Kuamar

CI Games stellt den Schauplatz Kuamar vor und zeigt, was Scharfschützen dort erwartet.


Story-Trailer - Welcome To Kuamar
Einbetten:

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
Ab 35.99
Jetzt vorbestellen

Aktuelle Videos

4P Exklusiv

Trailer

[Kalender]

Alle Videos als Playlist - anklicken und zurücklehnen!

F1 2021

Loading
1:14 Min.
Ankündigungs-Trailer
F1 2021 ist für PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One und PC (Steam) von Codemasters und Electronic Arts angekündigt worden. Das offizielle Videospiel der 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship wird am 16.…
15.04.2021
Diablo 2 Resurrected

Loading
7:20 Min.
Video-Vorschau
Mit Diablo 2 Resurrected veröffentlicht Blizzard Entertainment eine überraschend ambitionierte Neuauflage eines Klassikers. In der Video-Vorschau gehen wir auf die technischen Neuerungen und Komfort-Features ein.
15.04.2021

Meistangesehene Videos

Video-Tests