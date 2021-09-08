Video "Exklusive Spielszenen (PC)" zu HighFleet für PC

Am 7. September 2021 haben SEGA und Blind Squirrel Entertainment die Plattformer-Neuauflage Sonic Colours: Ultimate für PC (Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, Xbox One und Nintendo Switch veröffentlicht.
Am 2. November 2021 wollen White Paper Games und Soldout den observativen Thriller Conway: Disapperance at Dahlia View für PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S und Nintendo…
Am 3. September 2021 hat NIS America mit Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1 das aus den beiden Taktik-Rollenspiel-Oldies Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered und Soul Nomad & the World Eaters…