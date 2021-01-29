Video "Trailer" zu Ghost in the Pool für PC

Am 28. Januar 2021 haben Grimorio of Games und JanduSoft den Roguelike-Dungeon-Crawler Sword of the Necromancer für PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, Xbox One und Nintendo Switch veröffentlicht. Die Umsetzungen…
Sega und Creative Assembly haben das Fraktionspaket "Ajax & Diomedes" für A Total War Saga: Troy im Epic Games Store veröffentlicht (Preis: 9,99 Euro). Die Download-Erweiterung umfasst zwei neue Fraktionen…
Die Yakuza Remastered Collection ist ab sofort für Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass (Android, Konsole und PC) sowie auf Windows 10 und bei Steam erhältlich. Die Yakuza-Sammlung enthält remasterte Versionen von…