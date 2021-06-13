 

Video "Enthüllungstrailer" zu Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy: Enthüllungstrailer

Eidos-Montréal und Square Enix haben im Rahmen des digitalen Showcase-Events SQUARE ENIX PRESENTS Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy vorgestellt, ein storybasiertes Third-Person-Action-Adventure, das eine brandneue Geschichte mit aufregendem Einzelspieler-Gameplay kombiniert. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy wurde von Eidos-Montréal in Zusammenarbeit mit Marvel Entertainment entwickelt und erscheint am 26. Oktober 2021 für PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One sowie auf PC und GeForce NOW.



Enthüllungstrailer
