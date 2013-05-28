Carrier Command: Gaea Mission: Patch 1.05 zum Download - 4Players.de

Download-Beschreibung

Patch 1.05 für Carrier Command: Gaea Mission (nicht für die Steam-Version)



Carrier Command: Gaea Mission 1.05 Patch

This patch is intended for all released versions except Steam. (The Steam version is updated automatically through the Steam client application)



SAVE GAME COMPATIBILITY:

Save Games created in versions 1.1.0026 and older are not compatible. The game will notify you if the Save file was created in an incompatible version.



Patch 1.05 Changelog

- Fixed player becoming stuck on a bridge in the Vattland FPS mission of the Gaea Mission Campaign

- Fixed siren not shutting down after capturing Arachnid Command Center in tutorial mission of the Gaea Mission Campaign

- Fixed cutscene playback preventing continuation of the Gaea Mission Campaign

- Fixed No capsules added onto the carrier if high startup tech level selected in the Strategy Game

- Fixed Enemy Carrier attempting to hide at the nearest island

- Improved Enemy carrier equipment logic

- Fixed incorrect mission selected after island has already been captured

- Improved "Blueprint acquired" notice

- Fixed defensive turret spawns on Fulcrum in Strategy game

- Added water reflections

- Enhanced strategy AI logic for attacking and defending islands

- added Fog-of-war: enemy island type is not visible unless the island has connection to the player’s network or the player visits the island and enemy island defense strength is not visible unless the island has a connection to the player’s network

- Added optional tech level setting for the Strategy game

- In the strategy game, the player now has to always "find" certain items on enemy or neutral islands (carrier weapons, Hammerhead, Torpedo, Howitzer, Walrus Missiles)



Patch 1.04 Changelog

- Added better mod support (mod packages may now be loaded through exe parameter)

- Fixed chapter 2 campaign blocker (cutscene playback in FPS mission after Chapter 2 timeout)

- Fixed Outpost objective

- Fixed Aurora cutscene playback while on Thermopylae

- Stockpile now starts set as mining type island

- Strategy game now ends correctly after carrier is destroyed and the whole map is captured

- Fixed enemy carrier disappearance after the "End classic campaign" dialog



Patch 1.03 Changelog

- Fixed startup shader cache problem (thanks to Species1571)

- Fixed walrus hook bug (Drop sometime caused walrus to capsize)

- Fixed incorrect cutscene playback after completing Thermopylae mission

- Fixed current objectives and waypoints on the Outpost in Gaea Mission campaign

- Strategy Game now ends after capturing all islands and destroying enemy carrier

- Enemy carrier no longer "disappears" after capturing all islands in Strategy game

- Enemy carrier now replenishes units it abandoned on the island during retreat

- Enemy units are no longer present on neutral and friendly islands

- Fixed crash in Gaea Mission on Taksaven

- Fixed Achievements Face Off, Titanic, Revenge Is Sweet.

- Fixed Stockpile is now correctly selected upon start of Strategy Campaign with only 1 starting island

- NEW - Island info now displays icons with relative production and mining "power" of selected island

- Fixed crash on application start on some machines ("Cannot load materials file materials/materials.h" bug)

- Fixed crash in Strategy campaign (Production Advisor)

- Enemy carrier/strategic AI improvements:

- production logic improved

- improved "Choose next island to attack" logic

- improved barque handling

- improved carrier repairs

- Removed panning while zooming in/out in strategy map.

- Added shortcut in Vulcan mission (1st mission of GAEA Mission)

- Ratio slider in strategy game is split into two parts - APA ISLANDS COUNT and UEC ISLANDS COUNT.

- Removed tutorial notice dialog in strategy campaign.

- ID numbers of enemy carrier units are no longer displayed on the map.

- Enemy carrier will not run away when the player arrives to defend his island

- Enemy carrier units are undocking properly

- The stockpile relocation time now depends on the distance between islands

- Arrow keys are now bindable in Controls options

- HMHD missile will be transferred from stockpile onto carrier correctly.

- "V" key will stop the carrier but not instantly.

- Island stop blinking exactly when the enemy stops the attack on the island.

- Fixed random crash after any carrier destruction.

- Cutscene with Aurora will be played only once.

- Marshes upgrade can be found every time.

- Coolant container will not disappear after island is captured.

- Removed tutorial hints on Arachnid when recapturing island from APA in chapter 3.

- Cutscene of sinking enemy carrier will always be played when the enemy carrier is destroyed

- Fixed pathfinder island data

- Improved walrus pathfinding on wild terrain

