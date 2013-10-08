Euro Truck Simulator 2: Patch 1.5.2 zum Download - 4Players.de

Download-Beschreibung

Patch 1.5.2 für Euro Truck Simulator 2



1.5.2 Minimum requirement for Going East! DLC DATA Truck interiors appropriate for selected cabin type

Several new cars in the AI traffic

Lot of map tweaks especially in German/Poland area CODE Improved upgrade shop (addons and wheels handling, interiors) - you may encounter unexpected changes when shop is fixing your truck state

Fixed pedestrians disappearing

Fixed driver logs

Polished automatic gearbox logic

Consumption gauge and air pressure screen on Scania dashboard

Hazard warning made independent of blinkers OPTIONS Steering sensitivity slider range increased (both directions)

Steering non-linearity properly used with mouse

Added rumble stripe sound check-box so that it's possible to switch it off Update history: 1.4.12 Improved resistance to some kinds of mod conflicts

Added g_prefab_replace command simplifying rename of prefabs.

Fixed issues with advisor after teleport.

Fixed several possible instabilities.

Fixed positioning of some company trailers. 1.4.8 License plate system corrections

Interior animation fixes

Fixes to several tuning parts acting incorrectly

Improvements in memory system for better stability under heavy load

Traffic lights system fixes 1.4.1 VEHICLES All new truck Iveco Stralis Hi-Way with tuning upgrades

Volvo: Fixed position of lights on the front grill, animations fixes, dashboard fixes, added oil indicator

DAF: fixed speed gauge display in UK trucks, fixed exhaust

Majestic: Fixed disappearing of the doorsteps

Renault: Fixed blinkers

Man: Fixed material issues

Fixed wrong lod on flat bed trailer

Overweight trailer: Fixed position of wheel and mudguards

Cistern trailer: Fixed position of wheel and mudguards

Log trailer: Added front white lights

Fix shadow casters for some upgrades

AI cars: the lamps are visible from greater distance at night

Fixed shader issues with auxilary lights for all trucks SIMULATON Reworked force feedback feature

Engine torque simulation improvements. Idle throttle and clutch changes.

Many new physical properties added to the simulation model. All dashboard gauges are simulation based now

Vehicle telemetry information is available to third-party applications using a first version of ETS2 Telemetry SDK. Pilot testing with kind help of www.fanaleds.com

There is config variable in console "g_pedal_clutch_range", that can tweak clutch pedal active area length. Range is 0.1 to 1.0 (default value is 1.0)

Fuel consumption during engine idle fixed GAMEPLAY Redesigned Job Market's job listing to be able scroll through all jobs

The speed limiter can be now disabled in Options screen.

Added Advisor warning messages related to retarder, parking brake and air pressure warnings are not shown when gear is set to neutral.

Added new optional control scheme where steering, accelerator and brakes can all be controlled by mouse

Ferry route length displayed in the job selection.

Loan installments are properly rounded up and displayed, improved timing of loan payments

Upgrade shop does not automatically discard everything with change of cabin/chassis. Only non-compatible accessories are removed

There is config variable in console "g_income_factor", that can lower job income of you and your drivers for more challenge. Range is 0.0 to 1.0 (default value is 1.0)

World map can be closed by same key that opens it (default key M) MAP Fixed navigation lines on UK variant roundabout

Hundreds map fixes, tweaking and prettyfications

A2 highway completed (as in real life 2 lane highway) including tollgates

New road leading south from Szczecin in Poland

Fix - added some no-weather areas placed under some bridges to avoid rain appearing there

Wrongly set border between France and Belgium fixed

Grass, terrains and rocks intersecting walls of some tunnels fixed

Tons of other minor map fixes MODELS Prefabs tweaking (improved AI flow somewhat, major AI rewrite is coming later)

Less steep quarry prefab to lessen weaker engine trucks having problems when going uphill

New small tollgates in Poland on A2 road

Fixed animations of various pedestrians CODE Asynchronous loading smoothes speed of resource loading resources, reducing overall lag and "spikes" for more even framerate

It is possible to skip the intro animation using a -nointro parameter

Fixed garage name in player truck relocation UI

Rain probability in both corner values ensures infinite weather duration

Weather can change after time fast forward

The save slot selection is shown after profile selection if there was problem with automatic load

There is config variable in console "s_rumble_enabled", that can enable/disable sound of rumble stripes on the roads

Increased range of non-linerity slider in controller option screen

Fix potential crash related to recent Nvidia Optimus drivers changes

Added more job-start autosaves

Improved robustness to mod removals

Improved behavior of input wizard

Improved efficiency of memory pool usage

Renamed game.log and game.crash files to game.log.txt and game.crash.txt

Improved behavior of non-widescreen resolutions while driving

Experimental support for triple-monitors. Controlled by r_multimon_mode cvar (0-disabled, 1-wide fov with ui on central monitor, 2 - three separate views). In the three-view mode it is possible to compensate for bezels using r_multimon_border_fov_* cvars

The game will reset jobs whenever it detects certain changes in data

Added Georgian language to the game SOUND Money sound played only on important events

Air brake sound fixed STEAM Game will pause when Steam overlay appears

Steam notifications are positioned on the opposite side of the screen than Route Advisor MODDING New sector based map format which supports simultaneous modifications by more than one user and local extensions as long they operate in separate sectors.

Many definition lists (e.g. types of AI trucks) can be now simultaneously extended by more than one mod.

As result of multiple changes it is now possible to have more than one reverse speed in modded trucks. 1.3.1 (1.3.1) several safety checks added to improve stability with unofficial game mods created for previous versions of the game

official licenses from Iveco and Volvo

ability to change the company name, logo or preferred brand

retarder (automatic or manual)

per-profile mod selection (can be overridden using -force_mods command line parameter)

support local currencies of each country in the game

gearbox accessory selection

new online radio stations (now up to 190 stations)

physics takes into account different weights for trailers and cargos

Renault Premium upgrades

Renault Magnum side-skirts are now an optional upgrade

hired driver log

hired drivers more likely to find suitable cargo on the way back

re-hired driver issue fixed

ferry fee is not charged to player for quick jobs

UK distances in GPS fixed

fixed memory leak when playing mp3 files using radio

improved handling of corrupted save files

improved resiliency to some types of corruptions caused by mod removal

fixed cabin blur during rain

over 200 map changes and fixes

several German roads thoroughly tweaked and prettyfied

bump causing damage on German A3 fixed

powerline columns in the middle of the road removed

gas station in Bremen

AI curves fixing on some prefabs

increased vertex buffer sizes to improve game stability with more detailed vehicle models

Product Key verification step added, only genuine keys in good standing accepted as of version 1.3+ 1.2.5.1 DAF - added as new licensed truck brand

added command line parameter -nodx9ex which disables extended DX9 interfaces for compatibility with Xfire

support for Unicode characters

support for Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, Chinese, and Bulgarian

enter your name in profile with non-ASCII characters

better automatic save/load system

fixes in registration plates for SK, NL, FR, I, S, BE, A

recreated lamps illumination of all trucks, trailers and AI vehicles

readjusted fatigue simulation

new gearboxes for each truck

adjusted steering

over two hundred individual map fixes and prettyfications, fixed weather areas, added new lamps to prefabs

several inaccessible roads removed from navigation system

bus added as AI vehicle in traffic

improvements of AI handling on prefabs - speed, acceleration, and braking

decreased Valiant dashboard brightness

route advisor's "running line" corrected

added extra tier to progress history - progress is shown up to level 150 now

skill screen doesn't pop up on level up anymore if there are no skill points available

rain probability slider added to Options

truck braking intensity slider added to Options

subtle improvements in HDR tonemapping 1.1.3 Improved handling of fatigue.

Stopping of advisor lines fixed.

Some potentially crashing issues fixed. 1.1.1 Hazard warning indicators are working with engine off.

Improved vehicle maneuverability.

Improved HDR tonality.

Cruise control disables on any action of the driver.

Fixed sunshafts missing with MLAA enabled in some situations.

Dynamic force feedback disabled when the game is paused.

Truck license plate management corrected.

Missing money in UK variant of "lite" Route Advisor fixed.

Wrong dashboard cruise control symbols corrected.

Wrong handling of double click on certain UI elements fixed.

Missing AI traffic on some low-end setups fixed.

Missing load/save screenshots for long profile names fixed.

Random trailer disappearing after truck upgrade fixed.

Missing navigation route after truck upgrade fixed.

Parking bonus is awarded correctly.

Total job distance computation corrected.

Fixed sound bursts of the environment-placed sounds.

Parking brake stick animation updated after setting value.

Map: signs tweaking, AI speed tweaking on some problem spots.

Fixed Majestic windshield wipers.