Euro Truck Simulator 2: Patch 1.5.2 zum Download - 4Players.de

Informationen zum Download

Screenshot zu Download von Euro Truck Simulator 2
6 (letzte Woche)
10084 (gesamt)
397 MB
EuroTruckSimulator2_1_5_2_patch.exe
58262
0
0 Stimmen
Bewertung übernommen
Du hast bereits abgestimmt
Download starten
[Download starten]

Download-Beschreibung

Patch 1.5.2 für Euro Truck Simulator 2

1.5.2

  • Minimum requirement for Going East! DLC

DATA

  • Truck interiors appropriate for selected cabin type
  • Several new cars in the AI traffic
  • Lot of map tweaks especially in German/Poland area

CODE

  • Improved upgrade shop (addons and wheels handling, interiors) - you may encounter unexpected changes when shop is fixing your truck state
  • Fixed pedestrians disappearing
  • Fixed driver logs
  • Polished automatic gearbox logic
  • Consumption gauge and air pressure screen on Scania dashboard
  • Hazard warning made independent of blinkers

OPTIONS

  • Steering sensitivity slider range increased (both directions)
  • Steering non-linearity properly used with mouse
  • Added rumble stripe sound check-box so that it's possible to switch it off

 

Update history:

1.4.12
  • Improved resistance to some kinds of mod conflicts
  • Added g_prefab_replace command simplifying rename of prefabs.
  • Fixed issues with advisor after teleport.
  • Fixed several possible instabilities.
  • Fixed positioning of some company trailers.

 

1.4.8
  • License plate system corrections
  • Interior animation fixes
  • Fixes to several tuning parts acting incorrectly
  • Improvements in memory system for better stability under heavy load
  • Traffic lights system fixes

 

1.4.1

VEHICLES

  • All new truck Iveco Stralis Hi-Way with tuning upgrades
  • Volvo: Fixed position of lights on the front grill, animations fixes, dashboard fixes, added oil indicator
  • DAF: fixed speed gauge display in UK trucks, fixed exhaust
  • Majestic: Fixed disappearing of the doorsteps
  • Renault: Fixed blinkers
  • Man: Fixed material issues
  • Fixed wrong lod on flat bed trailer
  • Overweight trailer: Fixed position of wheel and mudguards
  • Cistern trailer: Fixed position of wheel and mudguards
  • Log trailer: Added front white lights
  • Fix shadow casters for some upgrades
  • AI cars: the lamps are visible from greater distance at night
  • Fixed shader issues with auxilary lights for all trucks

SIMULATON

  • Reworked force feedback feature
  • Engine torque simulation improvements. Idle throttle and clutch changes.
  • Many new physical properties added to the simulation model. All dashboard gauges are simulation based now
  • Vehicle telemetry information is available to third-party applications using a first version of ETS2 Telemetry SDK. Pilot testing with kind help of www.fanaleds.com
  • There is config variable in console "g_pedal_clutch_range", that can tweak clutch pedal active area length. Range is 0.1 to 1.0 (default value is 1.0)
  • Fuel consumption during engine idle fixed

GAMEPLAY

  • Redesigned Job Market's job listing to be able scroll through all jobs
  • The speed limiter can be now disabled in Options screen.
  • Added Advisor warning messages related to retarder, parking brake and air pressure warnings are not shown when gear is set to neutral.
  • Added new optional control scheme where steering, accelerator and brakes can all be controlled by mouse
  • Ferry route length displayed in the job selection.
  • Loan installments are properly rounded up and displayed, improved timing of loan payments
  • Upgrade shop does not automatically discard everything with change of cabin/chassis. Only non-compatible accessories are removed
  • There is config variable in console "g_income_factor", that can lower job income of you and your drivers for more challenge. Range is 0.0 to 1.0 (default value is 1.0)
  • World map can be closed by same key that opens it (default key M)

MAP

  • Fixed navigation lines on UK variant roundabout
  • Hundreds map fixes, tweaking and prettyfications
  • A2 highway completed (as in real life 2 lane highway) including tollgates
  • New road leading south from Szczecin in Poland
  • Fix - added some no-weather areas placed under some bridges to avoid rain appearing there
  • Wrongly set border between France and Belgium fixed
  • Grass, terrains and rocks intersecting walls of some tunnels fixed
  • Tons of other minor map fixes

MODELS

  • Prefabs tweaking (improved AI flow somewhat, major AI rewrite is coming later)
  • Less steep quarry prefab to lessen weaker engine trucks having problems when going uphill
  • New small tollgates in Poland on A2 road
  • Fixed animations of various pedestrians

CODE

  • Asynchronous loading smoothes speed of resource loading resources, reducing overall lag and "spikes" for more even framerate
  • It is possible to skip the intro animation using a -nointro parameter
  • Fixed garage name in player truck relocation UI
  • Rain probability in both corner values ensures infinite weather duration
  • Weather can change after time fast forward
  • The save slot selection is shown after profile selection if there was problem with automatic load
  • There is config variable in console "s_rumble_enabled", that can enable/disable sound of rumble stripes on the roads
  • Increased range of non-linerity slider in controller option screen
  • Fix potential crash related to recent Nvidia Optimus drivers changes
  • Added more job-start autosaves
  • Improved robustness to mod removals
  • Improved behavior of input wizard
  • Improved efficiency of memory pool usage
  • Renamed game.log and game.crash files to game.log.txt and game.crash.txt
  • Improved behavior of non-widescreen resolutions while driving
  • Experimental support for triple-monitors. Controlled by r_multimon_mode cvar (0-disabled, 1-wide fov with ui on central monitor, 2 - three separate views). In the three-view mode it is possible to compensate for bezels using r_multimon_border_fov_* cvars
  • The game will reset jobs whenever it detects certain changes in data
  • Added Georgian language to the game

SOUND

  • Money sound played only on important events
  • Air brake sound fixed

STEAM

  • Game will pause when Steam overlay appears
  • Steam notifications are positioned on the opposite side of the screen than Route Advisor

MODDING

  • New sector based map format which supports simultaneous modifications by more than one user and local extensions as long they operate in separate sectors.
  • Many definition lists (e.g. types of AI trucks) can be now simultaneously extended by more than one mod.
  • As result of multiple changes it is now possible to have more than one reverse speed in modded trucks.

 

1.3.1
  • (1.3.1) several safety checks added to improve stability with unofficial game mods created for previous versions of the game
  • official licenses from Iveco and Volvo
  • ability to change the company name, logo or preferred brand
  • retarder (automatic or manual)
  • per-profile mod selection (can be overridden using -force_mods command line parameter)
  • support local currencies of each country in the game
  • gearbox accessory selection
  • new online radio stations (now up to 190 stations)
  • physics takes into account different weights for trailers and cargos
  • Renault Premium upgrades
  • Renault Magnum side-skirts are now an optional upgrade
  • hired driver log
  • hired drivers more likely to find suitable cargo on the way back
  • re-hired driver issue fixed
  • ferry fee is not charged to player for quick jobs
  • UK distances in GPS fixed
  • fixed memory leak when playing mp3 files using radio
  • improved handling of corrupted save files
  • improved resiliency to some types of corruptions caused by mod removal
  • fixed cabin blur during rain
  • over 200 map changes and fixes
  • several German roads thoroughly tweaked and prettyfied
  • bump causing damage on German A3 fixed
  • powerline columns in the middle of the road removed
  • gas station in Bremen
  • AI curves fixing on some prefabs
  • increased vertex buffer sizes to improve game stability with more detailed vehicle models
  • Product Key verification step added, only genuine keys in good standing accepted as of version 1.3+

 

1.2.5.1
  • DAF - added as new licensed truck brand
  • added command line parameter -nodx9ex which disables extended DX9 interfaces for compatibility with Xfire
  • support for Unicode characters
  • support for Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, Chinese, and Bulgarian
  • enter your name in profile with non-ASCII characters
  • better automatic save/load system
  • fixes in registration plates for SK, NL, FR, I, S, BE, A
  • recreated lamps illumination of all trucks, trailers and AI vehicles
  • readjusted fatigue simulation
  • new gearboxes for each truck
  • adjusted steering
  • over two hundred individual map fixes and prettyfications, fixed weather areas, added new lamps to prefabs
  • several inaccessible roads removed from navigation system
  • bus added as AI vehicle in traffic
  • improvements of AI handling on prefabs - speed, acceleration, and braking
  • decreased Valiant dashboard brightness
  • route advisor's "running line" corrected
  • added extra tier to progress history - progress is shown up to level 150 now
  • skill screen doesn't pop up on level up anymore if there are no skill points available
  • rain probability slider added to Options
  • truck braking intensity slider added to Options
  • subtle improvements in HDR tonemapping

 

1.1.3
  • Improved handling of fatigue.
  • Stopping of advisor lines fixed.
  • Some potentially crashing issues fixed.

 

1.1.1
  • Hazard warning indicators are working with engine off.
  • Improved vehicle maneuverability.
  • Improved HDR tonality.
  • Cruise control disables on any action of the driver.
  • Fixed sunshafts missing with MLAA enabled in some situations.
  • Dynamic force feedback disabled when the game is paused.
  • Truck license plate management corrected.
  • Missing money in UK variant of "lite" Route Advisor fixed.
  • Wrong dashboard cruise control symbols corrected.
  • Wrong handling of double click on certain UI elements fixed.
  • Missing AI traffic on some low-end setups fixed.
  • Missing load/save screenshots for long profile names fixed.
  • Random trailer disappearing after truck upgrade fixed.
  • Missing navigation route after truck upgrade fixed.
  • Parking bonus is awarded correctly.
  • Total job distance computation corrected.
  • Fixed sound bursts of the environment-placed sounds.
  • Parking brake stick animation updated after setting value.
  • Map: signs tweaking, AI speed tweaking on some problem spots.
  • Fixed Majestic windshield wipers.

