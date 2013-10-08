Euro Truck Simulator 2: Patch 1.5.2 zum Download - 4Players.de

Download-Beschreibung
Patch 1.5.2 für Euro Truck Simulator 2
1.5.2
- Minimum requirement for Going East! DLC
DATA
- Truck interiors appropriate for selected cabin type
- Several new cars in the AI traffic
- Lot of map tweaks especially in German/Poland area
CODE
- Improved upgrade shop (addons and wheels handling, interiors) - you may encounter unexpected changes when shop is fixing your truck state
- Fixed pedestrians disappearing
- Fixed driver logs
- Polished automatic gearbox logic
- Consumption gauge and air pressure screen on Scania dashboard
- Hazard warning made independent of blinkers
OPTIONS
- Steering sensitivity slider range increased (both directions)
- Steering non-linearity properly used with mouse
- Added rumble stripe sound check-box so that it's possible to switch it off
Update history:
1.4.12
- Improved resistance to some kinds of mod conflicts
- Added g_prefab_replace command simplifying rename of prefabs.
- Fixed issues with advisor after teleport.
- Fixed several possible instabilities.
- Fixed positioning of some company trailers.
1.4.8
- License plate system corrections
- Interior animation fixes
- Fixes to several tuning parts acting incorrectly
- Improvements in memory system for better stability under heavy load
- Traffic lights system fixes
1.4.1
VEHICLES
- All new truck Iveco Stralis Hi-Way with tuning upgrades
- Volvo: Fixed position of lights on the front grill, animations fixes, dashboard fixes, added oil indicator
- DAF: fixed speed gauge display in UK trucks, fixed exhaust
- Majestic: Fixed disappearing of the doorsteps
- Renault: Fixed blinkers
- Man: Fixed material issues
- Fixed wrong lod on flat bed trailer
- Overweight trailer: Fixed position of wheel and mudguards
- Cistern trailer: Fixed position of wheel and mudguards
- Log trailer: Added front white lights
- Fix shadow casters for some upgrades
- AI cars: the lamps are visible from greater distance at night
- Fixed shader issues with auxilary lights for all trucks
SIMULATON
- Reworked force feedback feature
- Engine torque simulation improvements. Idle throttle and clutch changes.
- Many new physical properties added to the simulation model. All dashboard gauges are simulation based now
- Vehicle telemetry information is available to third-party applications using a first version of ETS2 Telemetry SDK. Pilot testing with kind help of www.fanaleds.com
- There is config variable in console "g_pedal_clutch_range", that can tweak clutch pedal active area length. Range is 0.1 to 1.0 (default value is 1.0)
- Fuel consumption during engine idle fixed
GAMEPLAY
- Redesigned Job Market's job listing to be able scroll through all jobs
- The speed limiter can be now disabled in Options screen.
- Added Advisor warning messages related to retarder, parking brake and air pressure warnings are not shown when gear is set to neutral.
- Added new optional control scheme where steering, accelerator and brakes can all be controlled by mouse
- Ferry route length displayed in the job selection.
- Loan installments are properly rounded up and displayed, improved timing of loan payments
- Upgrade shop does not automatically discard everything with change of cabin/chassis. Only non-compatible accessories are removed
- There is config variable in console "g_income_factor", that can lower job income of you and your drivers for more challenge. Range is 0.0 to 1.0 (default value is 1.0)
- World map can be closed by same key that opens it (default key M)
MAP
- Fixed navigation lines on UK variant roundabout
- Hundreds map fixes, tweaking and prettyfications
- A2 highway completed (as in real life 2 lane highway) including tollgates
- New road leading south from Szczecin in Poland
- Fix - added some no-weather areas placed under some bridges to avoid rain appearing there
- Wrongly set border between France and Belgium fixed
- Grass, terrains and rocks intersecting walls of some tunnels fixed
- Tons of other minor map fixes
MODELS
- Prefabs tweaking (improved AI flow somewhat, major AI rewrite is coming later)
- Less steep quarry prefab to lessen weaker engine trucks having problems when going uphill
- New small tollgates in Poland on A2 road
- Fixed animations of various pedestrians
CODE
- Asynchronous loading smoothes speed of resource loading resources, reducing overall lag and "spikes" for more even framerate
- It is possible to skip the intro animation using a -nointro parameter
- Fixed garage name in player truck relocation UI
- Rain probability in both corner values ensures infinite weather duration
- Weather can change after time fast forward
- The save slot selection is shown after profile selection if there was problem with automatic load
- There is config variable in console "s_rumble_enabled", that can enable/disable sound of rumble stripes on the roads
- Increased range of non-linerity slider in controller option screen
- Fix potential crash related to recent Nvidia Optimus drivers changes
- Added more job-start autosaves
- Improved robustness to mod removals
- Improved behavior of input wizard
- Improved efficiency of memory pool usage
- Renamed game.log and game.crash files to game.log.txt and game.crash.txt
- Improved behavior of non-widescreen resolutions while driving
- Experimental support for triple-monitors. Controlled by r_multimon_mode cvar (0-disabled, 1-wide fov with ui on central monitor, 2 - three separate views). In the three-view mode it is possible to compensate for bezels using r_multimon_border_fov_* cvars
- The game will reset jobs whenever it detects certain changes in data
- Added Georgian language to the game
SOUND
- Money sound played only on important events
- Air brake sound fixed
STEAM
- Game will pause when Steam overlay appears
- Steam notifications are positioned on the opposite side of the screen than Route Advisor
MODDING
- New sector based map format which supports simultaneous modifications by more than one user and local extensions as long they operate in separate sectors.
- Many definition lists (e.g. types of AI trucks) can be now simultaneously extended by more than one mod.
- As result of multiple changes it is now possible to have more than one reverse speed in modded trucks.
1.3.1
- (1.3.1) several safety checks added to improve stability with unofficial game mods created for previous versions of the game
- official licenses from Iveco and Volvo
- ability to change the company name, logo or preferred brand
- retarder (automatic or manual)
- per-profile mod selection (can be overridden using -force_mods command line parameter)
- support local currencies of each country in the game
- gearbox accessory selection
- new online radio stations (now up to 190 stations)
- physics takes into account different weights for trailers and cargos
- Renault Premium upgrades
- Renault Magnum side-skirts are now an optional upgrade
- hired driver log
- hired drivers more likely to find suitable cargo on the way back
- re-hired driver issue fixed
- ferry fee is not charged to player for quick jobs
- UK distances in GPS fixed
- fixed memory leak when playing mp3 files using radio
- improved handling of corrupted save files
- improved resiliency to some types of corruptions caused by mod removal
- fixed cabin blur during rain
- over 200 map changes and fixes
- several German roads thoroughly tweaked and prettyfied
- bump causing damage on German A3 fixed
- powerline columns in the middle of the road removed
- gas station in Bremen
- AI curves fixing on some prefabs
- increased vertex buffer sizes to improve game stability with more detailed vehicle models
- Product Key verification step added, only genuine keys in good standing accepted as of version 1.3+
1.2.5.1
- DAF - added as new licensed truck brand
- added command line parameter -nodx9ex which disables extended DX9 interfaces for compatibility with Xfire
- support for Unicode characters
- support for Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, Chinese, and Bulgarian
- enter your name in profile with non-ASCII characters
- better automatic save/load system
- fixes in registration plates for SK, NL, FR, I, S, BE, A
- recreated lamps illumination of all trucks, trailers and AI vehicles
- readjusted fatigue simulation
- new gearboxes for each truck
- adjusted steering
- over two hundred individual map fixes and prettyfications, fixed weather areas, added new lamps to prefabs
- several inaccessible roads removed from navigation system
- bus added as AI vehicle in traffic
- improvements of AI handling on prefabs - speed, acceleration, and braking
- decreased Valiant dashboard brightness
- route advisor's "running line" corrected
- added extra tier to progress history - progress is shown up to level 150 now
- skill screen doesn't pop up on level up anymore if there are no skill points available
- rain probability slider added to Options
- truck braking intensity slider added to Options
- subtle improvements in HDR tonemapping
1.1.3
- Improved handling of fatigue.
- Stopping of advisor lines fixed.
- Some potentially crashing issues fixed.
1.1.1
- Hazard warning indicators are working with engine off.
- Improved vehicle maneuverability.
- Improved HDR tonality.
- Cruise control disables on any action of the driver.
- Fixed sunshafts missing with MLAA enabled in some situations.
- Dynamic force feedback disabled when the game is paused.
- Truck license plate management corrected.
- Missing money in UK variant of "lite" Route Advisor fixed.
- Wrong dashboard cruise control symbols corrected.
- Wrong handling of double click on certain UI elements fixed.
- Missing AI traffic on some low-end setups fixed.
- Missing load/save screenshots for long profile names fixed.
- Random trailer disappearing after truck upgrade fixed.
- Missing navigation route after truck upgrade fixed.
- Parking bonus is awarded correctly.
- Total job distance computation corrected.
- Fixed sound bursts of the environment-placed sounds.
- Parking brake stick animation updated after setting value.
- Map: signs tweaking, AI speed tweaking on some problem spots.
- Fixed Majestic windshield wipers.