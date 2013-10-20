Panzer Corps: Patch 1.21 zum Download - 4Players.de

Download-Beschreibung

Patch 1.21 für Panzer Corps Wehrmacht, Afrika Korps und Allied Corps von Flashback Games Studio und Lordz Games Studio



"The v1.21 update fixes advanced options in GC - fixed the issue with too generous hero assignment in GC, disbanding 0-strength no longer gives prestige, kamikaze units (like V weapons) no longer get to reform. Also the Afrika Korps intro movie has been fixed - replays no longer display danger dots when moving airplanes, and a few more experimental options which were used in the Allies beta are now available via gamerules.pzdat file."



v1.21 – October 16,2013

• Change List

o Fixed advanced options in GC

o Fixed the issue with too generous hero assignment in GC

o Fixed default game layout: if the patch is installed on PzC Wehrmacht, UI will not default o Allied skin after install.

o Kamikaze units (like V weapons) no longer get to reform list.

o Fixed AK intro movie - should play correctly now if AK expansion is activated.

o When starting GC, UI skin should switch to german, unless Allies in the only installed expansion.

o Disbanding 0-strength no longer gives prestige. Disbanding understrength units (e.g. 1-strength) gives proportionally less prestige.

o The game should now display an error in case it fails to save the game (bad file name etc.)

o Replays no longer display danger dots when moving airplanes.

• Other changes:

o If "Custom difficulty" checkbox is not checked, difficulty sliders are updated to reflect the currently selected difficulty level.

o Unlocked a few more experimental options which were used in the Allies beta, available via gamerules.pzdat file.