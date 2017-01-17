The Repopulation: Entwickler verkauft sein Sci-Fi-MMO an "Idea Fabrik"; Neustart im ersten Quartal geplant - 4Players.de

von Jan Wöbbeking,
The Repopulation: Entwickler verkauft sein Sci-Fi-MMO an "Idea Fabrik"; Neustart im ersten Quartal geplant
Entwickler "Above and Beyond Technologies" hat bekanntgegeben, dass er sein Online-Spiel The Repopulation an den MMO-Experten "Idea Fabrik" verkauft hat. Der per Crowdfunding finanzierte Science-Fiction-Titel für den PC hatte bereits vorher eine turbulente Vergangenheit hinter sich. Auf den mit Kickstarter ermöglichten Start des Projekts folgten laut offizieller Website vier weitere Crowdfunding-Kampagnen und eine Steam-Greenlight-Phase. Vor rund einem Jahr wurde das Spiel dann zu einem Shooter umfunktioniert. Ein Neustart ist für das erste Quartal 2017 geplant, die offizielle Pressemitteilung spricht nach wie vor von einem Rollenspiel ("Science Fiction Sandbox MMORPG (...), a craft and combat game"). Nach der Beseitigung einiger "außergewöhnlicher Probleme" sollen sich die Spieler wieder mit ihrem alten Account anmelden und loslegen können.
Die Geschichte dreht sich um einen Planeten, auf dem die menschlichen Spieler nicht nur von wilden Spezies bedroht werden, sondern sich auch untereinander im Krieg befinden. Anlass sind z.B. Unstimmigkeiten über das Klonen von Menschen. Einer von drei großen Fraktionen kann man beitreten, dazu kommen Splittergruppen, die auf dem Planeten umherstreifen.
"'The Repopulation' - one of the most anticipated Science Fiction Sandbox MMORPGs in recent years - has grown to over 50,000 players over one year. The game has had two successful campaigns on Kickstarter; the first in June 2012 started with over 700 backers and then in December 2013 during the second campaign they drew in over 2,000 backers, growing their player base early on. Building on the Kickstarter success, 'The Repopulation' became so popular that it closed four additional crowd funding campaigns through their own website. After being 'Greenlit' in January 2014, the game was finally launched on Steam® in December 2014 and started its successful addition of new players.
Alex Shalash, Chairman and CEO of Idea Fabrik PLC., said: 'We are incredibly excited to relaunch 'The Repopulation' game to the public during the first quarter of 2017. Above and Beyond Technologies’ talented team has created one of the most awaited MMORPGs in recent years and we are looking forward to bringing this exciting player experience to game’s backers and players.' Sarrene Grant, COO of IF Studios Inc., the operational arm of Idea Fabrik PLC, said: 'Our first goal is to re-open game servers to the payers, and to begin the optimization and bug fixing as we continue to welcome feedback from players. Working alongside Above and Beyond Technologies the last few months we have gathered a lot of valuable information, however we will be looking to the community to help us spot areas they are looking for improvements in.'
Joshua Halls, CEO of Above and Beyond Technologies, Inc., said: 'We have made excellent progress with Idea Fabrik’s team to be able to bring back 'The Repopulation' to players and will be working together with Idea Fabrik to ensure a smooth transition.'
About 'The Repopulation'
“The Repopulation” is a Massive Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game (MMORPG) set in a futuristic world. The game offers a host of features to MMORPG players over and above what is now available, such as full sandbox play, city building, random engagements, player and city sieging, and many more. As a sandbox oriented MMORPG with an eye on innovation, in “The Repopulation” the players have the freedom to walk the path which they enjoy the most, rather than being forced down a set of preset paths.
The action takes place on the planet Rhyldan, with the only known remaining human population fighting for their very existence. The indigenous life forms did not meet the colonization efforts with open arms. Worse yet, humans have managed to splinter themselves into warring factions.
The player starts in Plymouth City or Freedom Town, a new human settlement, where differences over DNA control and cloning have split the population into three factions, which are now at war. The players have the option to join and go to war with the “One World, One Nation” faction, the “Free People’s Republic”, or form their own independent “Rogue Nation”. There are many other splinter factions that the player can engage with along the way.
About Idea Fabrik PLC.
Idea Fabrik PLC. is an international technology company that develops, supports and licenses to game developers worldwide its massive multiplayer online game development platform HeroEngine™ and online service HeroCloud™. Idea Fabrik’s mission is to help developers build complex, content rich and fun to play games faster and cheaper than ever before. Idea Fabrik PLC. is a public company. Its shares are traded on the Berlin stock exchange under the symbol TI4.
HeroEngine™ is an all-in-one game development platform which allows developers to build, test, and prototype in a collaborative environment in real time online games, virtual worlds, educational and other simulations. HeroEngine™ allows teams to work either onsite or remotely for increased efficiency and lower cost. HeroCloud™ delivers all the features of HeroEngine™ as a PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service) built upon Idea Fabrik’s revolutionary real-time server platform. HeroCloud™ service is delivered through a global network of data centers and is offering developers full access to an unparalleled set of tools and services to build and launch their online games and other projects.
Stay tuned for updates in the coming weeks and months."
