The Long Dark: Update "Rugged Sentinel": Wintermute-Schwierigkeitsgrade, "Milton" im Survival-Modus und mehr

"Rugged Sentinel" wird höchstwahrscheinlich in der nächsten Woche für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One sowie via GOG.com erscheinen.
- Added the Moose to all Survival Mode regions.
- Added the Broken Ribs Affliction.
- Added the Moose-Hide Cloak gear item.
- Added the Moose-Hide Satchel gear item.
- Milton is now playable in Survival Mode, as "Mountain Town", including a full Loot and Wildlife pass.
- New Save System for WINTERMUTE.
- New Experience Modes for WINTERMUTE: Green Survivor, Capable Survivor, Hardened Survivor
- New Custom Experience Toolbox for Survival Mode.
- New Worn Clothing Weight Modifier.
- Added Aurorified Lighting to all regions; these appear when the Aurora is active at night.
ART
- General texture clean-up.
- General art optimizations to improve performance.
- Reduced opacity of nighttime breath effect.
- Additional beautification around Coastal Highway Quonset
- Additional beautification around Pleasant Valley townsite.
- [Wintermute] Added missing texture to chair in cinematic.
- Fixed floating bones in Forlorn Muskeg Bear Den.
- Fixed floating Wood object in Mountain Town.
- Fixed the sun position in all regions to ensure it rises in the East and sets in the West.
- General clean up on "out of bounds" areas.
