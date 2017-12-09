The Long Dark
Survival-Abenteuer
Entwickler: Hinterland Studio
Release:
01.08.2017
08.08.2017
01.08.2017
Test: The Long Dark
78
Test: The Long Dark
78
Test: The Long Dark
78

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

The Long Dark: Update "Rugged Sentinel": Wintermute-Schwierigkeitsgrade, "Milton" im Survival-Modus und mehr

The Long Dark (Simulation) von Hinterland Studio
The Long Dark (Simulation) von Hinterland Studio - Bildquelle: Hinterland Studio
Für The Long Dark ist das erste große Update "Rugged Sentinel" nach Wintermute für PC via Steam veröffentlicht worden. Nach dem Update ist das Gebiet "Milton" auch im Survival-Modus zugänglich (inkl. Beute und Wildnis); allerdings heißt Milton dort "Mountain Town". Der Story-Modus "Wintermute" hat fortan drei unterschiedliche Schwierigkeitsgrade (Green Survivor, Capable Survivor, Hardened Survivor), mit denen sich die Balance zwischen Erkundung und Überleben sowie die Herausforderung besser anpassen lassen. Auch ein benutzerdefinierter Schwierigkeitsgrad mit allerlei Einstellungsmöglichkeiten für den Survival-Modus wurde implementiert. Des Weiteren ist das Speichersystem im Story-Modus komplett angepasst worden. Fortan kann man jederzeit und überall speichern (Change-Log).

"Rugged Sentinel" wird höchstwahrscheinlich in der nächsten Woche für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One sowie via GOG.com erscheinen.

NEW!
  • Added the Moose to all Survival Mode regions.
  • Added the Broken Ribs Affliction.
  • Added the Moose-Hide Cloak gear item.
  • Added the Moose-Hide Satchel gear item.
  • Milton is now playable in Survival Mode, as "Mountain Town", including a full Loot and Wildlife pass.
  • New Save System for WINTERMUTE.
  • New Experience Modes for WINTERMUTE: Green Survivor, Capable Survivor, Hardened Survivor
  • New Custom Experience Toolbox for Survival Mode.
  • New Worn Clothing Weight Modifier.
  • Added Aurorified Lighting to all regions; these appear when the Aurora is active at night.

ART
  • General texture clean-up.
  • General art optimizations to improve performance.
  • Reduced opacity of nighttime breath effect.
  • Additional beautification around Coastal Highway Quonset
  • Additional beautification around Pleasant Valley townsite.
  • [Wintermute] Added missing texture to chair in cinematic.
  • Fixed floating bones in Forlorn Muskeg Bear Den.
  • Fixed floating Wood object in Mountain Town.
  • Fixed the sun position in all regions to ensure it rises in the East and sets in the West.
  • General clean up on "out of bounds" areas.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Rugged Sentinel Game Update


Quelle: Hinterland Studio

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am

Facebook

Google+