Nintendo Switch: Die meistgespielten Titel im Jahr 2018 in Europa; Fortnite in Führung - 4Players.de

Die meistgespielten Titel auf Switch im Jahr 2018 in Europa
- Fortnite
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Splatoon 2
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- FIFA 19
- Minecraft
- Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu
- Pokemon: Let's Go, Evoli
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim
- Rocket League
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
- Pokemon Quest
- Stardew Valley
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Octopath Traveler
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Paladins
- Super Mario Party
- Mario Tennis Aces
