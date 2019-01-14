 

Nintendo Switch: Die meistgespielten Titel im Jahr 2018 in Europa; Fortnite in Führung - 4Players.de

Nintendo Switch
Konsole
Entwickler: Nintendo
Publisher: Nintendo
Release:
03.03.2017
Nachrichten

von ,

Die meistgespielten Spiele auf Nintendo Switch im Jahr 2018 in Europa

Nintendo Switch (Hardware) von Nintendo
Nintendo Switch (Hardware) von Nintendo - Bildquelle: Nintendo
Nintendo hat die "meistgespielten Titel" in Europa des Jahres 2018 auf Switch bekannt gegeben. Auf dem ersten Platz liegt das Free-to-play-Phänomen Fortnite (Battle Royale). Danach folgen The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe und FIFA 19. Xenoblade Chronicles 2 hat es auf Platz 10 geschafft und liegt damit vor The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim.

Die meistgespielten Titel auf Switch im Jahr 2018 in Europa
  1. Fortnite
  2. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  3. Super Mario Odyssey
  4. Splatoon 2
  5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  6. FIFA 19
  7. Minecraft
  8. Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu
  9. Pokemon: Let's Go, Evoli
  10. Xenoblade Chronicles 2
  11. The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim
  12. Rocket League
  13. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
  14. Pokemon Quest
  15. Stardew Valley
  16. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
  17. Octopath Traveler
  18. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  19. Paladins
  20. Super Mario Party
  21. Mario Tennis Aces



Letztes aktuelles Video: Nintendo Switch Diablo 3 Limited Edition - Trailer


Quelle: Nintendo Everything
Nintendo Switch
Kommentare

MrLetiso schrieb am
Am meisten überrascht mich hier ehrlich gesagt Paladins.
schrieb am