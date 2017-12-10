Für Seven: The Days Long Gone sind bereits mehrere Patches veröffentlicht worden. Patch 1.05 optimiert die Performance und verbessert das Benutzer-Interface bei "hinterhältigen" Stealth-Attacken. Mit den Patches 1.03 und 1.04 versuchten die Entwickler ebenfalls das Stealth-System (gerade beim Klettern) zu verbessern. Außerdem wurden allerlei Bugs aus der Welt geschafft.
"We wish to extend our gratitude to fans and journalists who have already played our game. In a perfect world we would have waited a bit longer to release, but we had to go, and we were eager to share what we have been working on. These first two patches address some combat issues, movement and stealth problems and eliminate a lot of minor bugs. It's not perfect yet, but we are working toward perfection. We thank you all for your support as we continue to release updates", sagte Lukasz Kubiak von IMGN.PRO. "As a 'thank you' gift to you all, we are working on some additional content that will make available for free to everyone who has the game to make your adventures on Peh island even more fun. Thank you for helping us bring this game to fruition. We wish you and yours a safe and wonderful holiday with lots of free to time to game".
von Marcel Kleffmann,