Moonlighter: Adventure-Update bringt den New-Game-Plus-Modus und mehr - 4Players.de

Darüber hinaus bietet der Publisher 11 bit Studios diverse Titel (Frostpunk, Moonlighter, This War of Mine, Beat Cop, Anomaly etc.) mit Rabatt bei Steam an.
Welcome to Adventure Update, our newest significant content patch for Moonlighter!— Digital Sun Games (@DigitalSunGames) 11. Oktober 2018
We have added:
â New Game+ mode!
âï¸ New weapons!
ð New type of items: Amulets!
Read more here: https://t.co/vGFqSmSgXo pic.twitter.com/yWWH37S1z2
NEW FEATURES
- NEW GAME +: Play the full Moonlighter adventure again, now with more challenging enemies and bosses! However, we don't want you to feel exposed. Use the brand new Pirate Weapons and the Amulets to your advantage!
- PIRATE WEAPONS: A new full set of weapons that are crafted with dimensional pirates knowledge. Those weapons could be enchanted with elemental effects (Confusion, Poison, Fire or Electricity) to alter their power.
- AMULETS: Mysterious Rings found in the dungeons will offer new abilities for the players. Be careful how you use them, though, because most of them will have some drawbacks as well! Note: Both the Pirate Weapons and Amulets are exclusive to the NG+ Mode!
- GAME SLOTS: A lot of you have requested this feature - and here it is! Now you'll be able to have more than one game slot in the game.
QUALITY OF LIFE CHANGES
- QUICK-SELLING MIRROR: One of the most community-requested features is here! Tired of selecting each item to be sold while you're adventuring? Now you'll be able to select the Mirror and just click over the elements you want to sell. Handy!
