 

Moonlighter: Adventure-Update bringt den New-Game-Plus-Modus und mehr - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Moonlighter
Action-Rollenspiel
Entwickler: Digital Sun Games
Publisher: 11 Bit Studios
Release:
29.05.2018
29.05.2018
29.05.2018
29.05.2018
Q3 2018
29.05.2018
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Moonlighter
77
Test: Moonlighter
77
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Moonlighter
77
Vorbestellen ab 29,99 bei

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Elex [PC] - 19,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Vikings: Wolves of Midgard [PC] - 4,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Football Manager 2019 (Pre-Order) - 38,49 (Gamesplanet)
  • Dungeons 3 [PC] - 11,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Naruto to Buroto: Shinobi Striker  [PC] - 31,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Amazon Echo (2. Generation) - 69,99 (Amazon)
  • WD Elements Portable, Externe 2TB Festplatte - 59,99 (Amazon)
  • DragonBall FighterZ - 29,99 (Steam)
  • Nier Automata - 29,99 (Steam)
  • 10 Jahre GOG mit zahlreichen Jubiläumsangeboten
  • Mega Man 11 - 23,99 (Fanatical)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Moonlighter: Adventure-Update bringt den New-Game-Plus-Modus und mehr

Moonlighter (Rollenspiel) von 11 Bit Studios
Moonlighter (Rollenspiel) von 11 Bit Studios - Bildquelle: 11 Bit Studios
Für Moonlighter steht das kostenlose Adventure-Update 1.8 zum Download bereit. Es fügt einen New-Game-Plus-Modus, neue Waffen und Amulette als neue Gegenstände hinzu. Auch sonstige Verbesserungen (mehr als ein Speicherplatz) und Bugfixes werden versprochen (zum Change-Log).

Darüber hinaus bietet der Publisher 11 bit Studios diverse Titel (Frostpunk, Moonlighter, This War of Mine, Beat Cop, Anomaly etc.) mit Rabatt bei Steam an.


NEW FEATURES
  • NEW GAME +: Play the full Moonlighter adventure again, now with more challenging enemies and bosses! However, we don't want you to feel exposed. Use the brand new Pirate Weapons and the Amulets to your advantage!
  • PIRATE WEAPONS: A new full set of weapons that are crafted with dimensional pirates knowledge. Those weapons could be enchanted with elemental effects (Confusion, Poison, Fire or Electricity) to alter their power.
  • AMULETS: Mysterious Rings found in the dungeons will offer new abilities for the players. Be careful how you use them, though, because most of them will have some drawbacks as well! Note: Both the Pirate Weapons and Amulets are exclusive to the NG+ Mode!
  • GAME SLOTS: A lot of you have requested this feature - and here it is! Now you'll be able to have more than one game slot in the game.

QUALITY OF LIFE CHANGES
  • QUICK-SELLING MIRROR: One of the most community-requested features is here! Tired of selecting each item to be sold while you're adventuring? Now you'll be able to select the Mirror and just click over the elements you want to sell. Handy!

Letztes aktuelles Video: Die ersten zehn Minuten PS4


Quelle: 11 bit Studios
Moonlighter
ab 29,99 bei

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am