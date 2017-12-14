Die Entwickler (Klei Entertainment) wollen jetzt in die Weihnachtspause gehen und deswegen verschiebt sich das nächste Update höchstwahrscheinlich auf den 8. Februar 2018.
Added Features:
- New building: Transit Tube
- New statue: Ice Sculpture
- New recipe: Berry Sludge
- New Platform: Linux
- New Song
- New clock sensor side screen
Bug Fixes and Improvements:
- Farming overlay should now work correctly
- Typing in the rename window no longer triggers hotkeys
- Hover text no longer shows up in the wrong spot after resizing the game’s window
- Athletics no longer improves the speed at which you descend a fire pole(but it does affect the speed at which you climb them)
- Naphtha now flows properly
- Rot piles are now compostable
- Calorie display should no longer display negative values when your colony has an excessive amount of calories
- Rock Granulator can now be prioritized
- Fixed an issue where doors could get their temperature set to zero Kelvin on load
- Hypothermia should no longer reduce your Cooking skill by 5 twice
- Slickster shouldn’t get stuck under water as frequently
- Added automation audio options to the options menu
- Report screen now has a breakdown of stress factors
- Time breakdown in reports screen is now sorted
- Time breakdown has different entries for each delivery type
- No longer gain athletics experience when descending fire poles
- Dupes should no longer complain about a lack of oxygen when they’re dead
- Popped Eardrums should now only occur in areas with many cells of high pressure oxygen
- Fixed crash report text rendering
- Fixed a crash that could occur if a creature died while it was selected
- Fixed a bug where turning on and off certain overlays while a dupe’s gun effects were playing would cause those effects to remain on screen even after they were done using the gun
- Fixed a bug where a dupe could jump to a tile that was (2,1) away but be unable to jump back
- Fixed a crash that could occur when a toilet was destroyed right after being used
- Fixed a crash that could occur if several pieces of sand fell on top of each other and were entombed on the same frame
- Fixed a crash that could occur in the build menu when switching between materials
- Fixed a crash that could occur if a tile melted
- Fixed a crash that could occur if the temperature simulation was dealing with infinitely small mass
- Fixed light beam rendering on Linux/OSX
- Fixed an issue where the game was not using the correct resolution on startup on OSX
- Fixed temperature overlay rendering that could occur depending on your graphics drivers on Linux
- Fixed a crash that could occur at startup on Linux depending on your locale
Specific Performance Improvements:
- Fixed a performance leak that could occur in areas with several moving objects(ore/falling water)
- Improved reachability detection performance
- Improved gpu command buffer generation performance
- Improved autodisinfect detection performance
- Improved farming overlay performance
- Improved physics performance
- Improved storage performance
- Improved hover text performance
- Improved anim rendering performance
- Improved pipe temperature simulation performance
- Improved pipe simulation performance
- Improved pipe ball rendering performance
- Improved pathfinding performance
- Improved nav grid creation performance
Letztes aktuelles Video: Automation Upgrade Animated Short