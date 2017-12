New building: Transit Tube

New statue: Ice Sculpture

New recipe: Berry Sludge

New Platform: Linux

New Song

New clock sensor side screen

Farming overlay should now work correctly

Typing in the rename window no longer triggers hotkeys

Hover text no longer shows up in the wrong spot after resizing the game’s window

Athletics no longer improves the speed at which you descend a fire pole(but it does affect the speed at which you climb them)

Naphtha now flows properly

Rot piles are now compostable

Calorie display should no longer display negative values when your colony has an excessive amount of calories

Rock Granulator can now be prioritized

Fixed an issue where doors could get their temperature set to zero Kelvin on load

Hypothermia should no longer reduce your Cooking skill by 5 twice

Slickster shouldn’t get stuck under water as frequently

Added automation audio options to the options menu

Report screen now has a breakdown of stress factors

Time breakdown in reports screen is now sorted

Time breakdown has different entries for each delivery type

No longer gain athletics experience when descending fire poles

Dupes should no longer complain about a lack of oxygen when they’re dead

Popped Eardrums should now only occur in areas with many cells of high pressure oxygen

Fixed crash report text rendering

Fixed a crash that could occur if a creature died while it was selected

Fixed a bug where turning on and off certain overlays while a dupe’s gun effects were playing would cause those effects to remain on screen even after they were done using the gun

Fixed a bug where a dupe could jump to a tile that was (2,1) away but be unable to jump back

Fixed a crash that could occur when a toilet was destroyed right after being used

Fixed a crash that could occur if several pieces of sand fell on top of each other and were entombed on the same frame

Fixed a crash that could occur in the build menu when switching between materials

Fixed a crash that could occur if a tile melted

Fixed a crash that could occur if the temperature simulation was dealing with infinitely small mass

Fixed light beam rendering on Linux/OSX

Fixed an issue where the game was not using the correct resolution on startup on OSX

Fixed temperature overlay rendering that could occur depending on your graphics drivers on Linux

Fixed a crash that could occur at startup on Linux depending on your locale

Fixed a performance leak that could occur in areas with several moving objects(ore/falling water)

Improved reachability detection performance

Improved gpu command buffer generation performance

Improved autodisinfect detection performance

Improved farming overlay performance

Improved physics performance

Improved storage performance

Improved hover text performance

Improved anim rendering performance

Improved pipe temperature simulation performance

Improved pipe simulation performance

Improved pipe ball rendering performance

Improved pathfinding performance

Improved nav grid creation performance

Für die Early-Access-Version von Oxygen Not Included ist das Tubular Upgrade veröffentlicht worden. Das vorweihnachtliche Update fügt ein "futuristisches" Röhrentransportsystem für die Klone hinzu. Das Röhrentransportsystem erhöht die Bewegungsgeschwindigkeit der "Dupes" deutlich, jedoch sind fortschritte Konstruktionsmaterialen für den Röhrenbau erforderlich. Ansonsten wurden Eisskulpturen (Dekoration) sowie ein neues Rezept implementiert - und allerlei Performance- sowie Detailverbesserungen vorgenommen.Die Entwickler (Klei Entertainment) wollen jetzt in die Weihnachtspause gehen und deswegen verschiebt sich das nächste Update höchstwahrscheinlich auf den 8. Februar 2018.Added Features:Bug Fixes and Improvements:Specific Performance Improvements:Letztes aktuelles Video: Automation Upgrade Animated Short