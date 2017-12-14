Oxygen Not Included
Simulation
Entwickler: Klei Entertainment
Publisher: -
Release:
kein Termin

Nachrichten

von ,

Oxygen Not Included - Tubular Upgrade: Röhrentransportsystem und Performance-Verbesserungen

Oxygen Not Included (Simulation) von
Oxygen Not Included (Simulation) von - Bildquelle: Klei Entertainment
Für die Early-Access-Version von Oxygen Not Included ist das Tubular Upgrade veröffentlicht worden. Das vorweihnachtliche Update fügt ein "futuristisches" Röhrentransportsystem für die Klone hinzu. Das Röhrentransportsystem erhöht die Bewegungsgeschwindigkeit der "Dupes" deutlich, jedoch sind fortschritte Konstruktionsmaterialen für den Röhrenbau erforderlich. Ansonsten wurden Eisskulpturen (Dekoration) sowie ein neues Rezept implementiert - und allerlei Performance- sowie Detailverbesserungen vorgenommen.

Die Entwickler (Klei Entertainment) wollen jetzt in die Weihnachtspause gehen und deswegen verschiebt sich das nächste Update höchstwahrscheinlich auf den 8. Februar 2018.

Added Features:
  • New building: Transit Tube
  • New statue: Ice Sculpture
  • New recipe: Berry Sludge
  • New Platform: Linux
  • New Song
  • New clock sensor side screen

Bug Fixes and Improvements:
  • Farming overlay should now work correctly
  • Typing in the rename window no longer triggers hotkeys
  • Hover text no longer shows up in the wrong spot after resizing the game’s window
  • Athletics no longer improves the speed at which you descend a fire pole(but it does affect the speed at which you climb them)
  • Naphtha now flows properly
  • Rot piles are now compostable
  • Calorie display should no longer display negative values when your colony has an excessive amount of calories
  • Rock Granulator can now be prioritized
  • Fixed an issue where doors could get their temperature set to zero Kelvin on load
  • Hypothermia should no longer reduce your Cooking skill by 5 twice
  • Slickster shouldn’t get stuck under water as frequently
  • Added automation audio options to the options menu
  • Report screen now has a breakdown of stress factors
  • Time breakdown in reports screen is now sorted
  • Time breakdown has different entries for each delivery type
  • No longer gain athletics experience when descending fire poles
  • Dupes should no longer complain about a lack of oxygen when they’re dead
  • Popped Eardrums should now only occur in areas with many cells of high pressure oxygen
  • Fixed crash report text rendering
  • Fixed a crash that could occur if a creature died while it was selected
  • Fixed a bug where turning on and off certain overlays while a dupe’s gun effects were playing would cause those effects to remain on screen even after they were done using the gun
  • Fixed a bug where a dupe could jump to a tile that was (2,1) away but be unable to jump back
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when a toilet was destroyed right after being used
  • Fixed a crash that could occur if several pieces of sand fell on top of each other and were entombed on the same frame
  • Fixed a crash that could occur in the build menu when switching between materials 
  • Fixed a crash that could occur if a tile melted
  • Fixed a crash that could occur if the temperature simulation was dealing with infinitely small mass
  • Fixed light beam rendering on Linux/OSX
  • Fixed an issue where the game was not using the correct resolution on startup on OSX
  • Fixed temperature overlay rendering that could occur depending on your graphics drivers on Linux
  • Fixed a crash that could occur at startup on Linux depending on your locale

Specific Performance Improvements:
  • Fixed a performance leak that could occur in areas with several moving objects(ore/falling water)
  • Improved reachability detection performance
  • Improved gpu command buffer generation performance
  • Improved autodisinfect detection performance
  • Improved farming overlay performance
  • Improved physics performance
  • Improved storage performance
  • Improved hover text performance
  • Improved anim rendering performance
  • Improved pipe temperature simulation performance
  • Improved pipe simulation performance
  • Improved pipe ball rendering performance
  • Improved pathfinding performance
  • Improved nav grid creation performance

Quelle: Klei

