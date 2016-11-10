Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation: Patch 2.2: Replay-Funktion, Mod-Support, drei Karten und Balance-Anpassungen - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation - Patch 2.2: Replay-Funktion, Mod-Support, drei Karten und Balance-Anpassungen
Das große Update 2.2 für Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation ist verfügbar (ca. 780 MB). Es umfasst eine Replay-Funktion, Mod-Support und drei weitere Karten (Manannan für zwölf Spieler, Aenghus für zehn Spieler und Brighid für acht Spieler). Außerdem wollen die Entwickler in Zusammenarbeit mit Callum McCole von General's Gentlemen das Spieltempo, die Kontermechanik, die strategische Tiefe und die Einheiten-Balance umfassend überarbeitet haben (Change-Log).
"Fans have been asking for game replay for a while now, so we're really excited to implement it", sagte Derek Paxton, Stardock's Vice President of Entertainment. "The replays remove the fog of war so that you can see the entire map and all its players, which can be really valuable for formulating new strategies and learning where old ones may have gone wrong."
