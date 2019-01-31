Sunless Skies: Viktorianisches Weltraumabenteuer veröffentlicht - 4Players.de

Sunless Skies wird im Kern wie Sunless Sea funktionieren, ist aber in einem viktorianischen Weltraumszenario angesiedelt. In der Welt des Nachfolgers hat sich das in dieser Form fiktive britische Imperium weit ausgedehnt und autoritäre Züge entwickelt. Revolutionäre beginnen deshalb sich gegen das System aufzulehnen.
"The only thing between you and the waste-winds, storms and cosmic lightning is your engine. Tend and upgrade it, buy weaponry and exotic equipment, and keep her hull in good shape to hold the hostile Heavens at bay. You play the captain of a locomotive, a steam engine fitted for off-rail travel: sailing the stars, leading your crew into trouble and out of their minds. Smuggle souls, barter for crates of time, stop for cricket and a cup of tea."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch-Trailer