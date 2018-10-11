Mothergunship: Namengineers: Großes Update mit neuer Story-Kampagne und vielen Balance-Anpassungen - 4Players.de

 

Mothergunship
Arcade-Shooter
Entwickler: Terrible Posture Games
Publisher: Grip Digital
Release:
17.07.2018
17.07.2018
17.07.2018
17.07.2018
17.07.2018
Test: Mothergunship
87
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Mothergunship
84
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Mothergunship - Namengineers: Großes Update mit neuer Story-Kampagne und vielen Balance-Anpassungen

Mothergunship (Shooter) von Grip Digital
Mothergunship (Shooter) von Grip Digital - Bildquelle: Grip Digital
Für die PC-Version von Mothergunship ist das große (kostenlose) Update mit dem skurrilen Namen "Namengineers" veröffentlicht worden. Es enthält eine neue Story-Kampagne, einen weiteren Schiffstyp, einen zusätzlichen Spielmodus, Minibosse, haufenweise Gegenstände und eine umfangreiche Überarbeitung der Balance in den Bereichen Waffen, Schwierigkeitsgrad und Endgame. Die Konsolen sollen in den nächsten Wochen mit dem "Namengineers-Update" versorgt werden.

Überblick über die neuen Features (Change-Log):
  • New pops for many existing rooms
  • Rebalanced Weapons, energy recharge, mob, mission difficulty, and bullet speed, settings to have a narrower spread between low tier and high tier, resulting in easier earlier game, mostly unaffected late game, and slightly more difficult Endless mode super-late game
  • New endgame repeatable mission using Reactor Set, allowing for better construction of more planned out guns, farming of more money, and farming of more parts
  • New Reactor Set and 40 new rooms, mission icons, custom action and ambient music, and mission map screen ships
  • Additional Acute, Foundry rooms, neon and MGS rooms
  • New Drill Jaw, Electric Hound, Dreadbot, Rolling Energy Turret mobs
  • New Hazards and Tools: Energy Pylon, Shock Geyser, Shock spikes, Shock floor type
  • New PipeMail system
  • New hurtloot loot and diceroll room type
  • Additional death/win VO lines added
  • New reactor system parts: 3 barrels and one connector
  • New Keyloot and timer door room types
  • New Airlock type: Loot airlock
  • New Shop type: Mystery item
  • New Dragon Boss
  • New DamageType to support electrical themed mobs and elements
  • New miniboss mobtypes, UI elements, population schemas, and
  • Challenges added
  • Addition entire new story campaign with localization
  • New electrical dropped mines for player and mobs
  • Added Reactor maps to endgame loop

Zu den Balance-Anpassungen schreiben die Entwickler: "A small but super impactful change is that we've taken the gray/blue guns and buffed them a bunch, allowing for the weaker guns to still be an option without things getting as bullet spongy. We've also increased the stash size (well that was an old change but was the first part of this rebalance) and amount of items you can bring into a lot of missions, allowing for much bigger guns and much more over the top gameplay. Then we did a pass on all mobs for sanity checks of their HP with the new weapons. And then the new miniboss challenges give you a bit more of an end-level challenge (for some missions, not all the time), and a higher bullet-speed scaling cap helps reign in those super high endless mode runs a little. The main campaign difficulty was lowered, but the endgame now has door timers, which means you can't rush-complete things quite so much there. And then, finally, we created a whole new mode where you can use your stash to plan out a nice gun over many rooms while also stocking up on parts and finding more gold--so losing as endgame MGS run isn't quite as severe of a setback. Also, in the MGS endgame minicampaign, we made it so you only need to complete TWO of the three paths to progress to the MGS itself. We made it so more mobs drop the temp stat upgrades, making things a bit easier and added loot alcoves, which are nice buff for the player as well."

Letztes aktuelles Video: Video-Test


Quelle: GRIP Digital und Terrible Posture Games
