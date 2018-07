Death Squared: Soll nach 250.000 verkauften Einheiten kostenlos werden - 4Players.de

It's Death Squared's 1st birthday 🎂 on the Nintendo Switch.🗓year ago today we launched. We also just cracked 52,000 sales 🍾📈📉📈 This leaves another 15,000,000+ Switch owners still to convince to buy the game! #nindies pic.twitter.com/6e6wrYv4WT

Also when/if we sell 250,000 copies on the Switch we'll make the game FREE!



By then it'll be available on the Switch 2.0 and flying cars etc but also we'll have other games out there to focus on. So just another 198,000 sales to go!!!