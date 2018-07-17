Thief of Thieves: Skybound hat erste Season des Comic-Schleichspiels veröffentlicht - 4Players.de

Das Spiel ist in vier "Volumes" geteilt; die ersten zwei Exemplare wurden gestern als Doppelpack in "Season One" auf Steam veröffentlicht. Volume 3 soll bereits am 23. Juli folgen und Volume 4 am 30. Juli. Der Spieler schlüpft in die Rolle von Celia, der Vorzeigeschülerin von Conrad Paulson, dem Protagonisten des Comics, der als Meisterdieb Redmond ein Doppelleben führt. Dort trat Celia bisher übrigens nur in Form eines Flashbacks in Erscheinung. Bisher ist offenbar nur ein PC-Release via Steam geplant.
"Key Features
- The story is told via comic frames and gameplay, where Celia makes her way through scenes ranging from cocktail parties to construction yards by using her skills in social engineering and sneaking - never violence
- Based on Robert Kirkman’s comic book series, Thief of Thieves: Season One allows gamers to experience the life of Celia, making her way from a petty burglar to a master thief
- Stunning Visuals – Unique visual style combining hand-drawn 2D comics and 3D environments into one seamlessly flowing story experience
- Living, breathing characters brought to life by such voice actors like Fryda Wolff (Mass Effect: Andromeda), Stephen Stanton (Rogue One), Emily O’Brien (Death Stranding), Cissy Jones (Firewatch, The Walking Dead: Season 1), Fred Tatasciore (Kung Fu Panda 2), and Elias Toufexis (Deus Ex: Human Revolution)
- A tailor-made story – the choices you make shape the narrative and build the relationships with your team members"
Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankuendigungs-Trailer