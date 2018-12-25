Omen of Sorrow: Erzsébet erweitert das Charakter-Aufgebot im Januar - 4Players.de

 

Omen of Sorrow
Beat-em up
Entwickler: AOne Games
Publisher: SOEDESCO
Release:
06.11.2018
Omen of Sorrow: Erzsébet erweitert das Charakter-Aufgebot des PS4-Prügelspiels im Januar

Omen of Sorrow (Action) von SOEDESCO
Omen of Sorrow (Action) von SOEDESCO - Bildquelle: SOEDESCO
Für das Prügelspiel Omen of Sorrow (PlayStation 4) werden vier neue Charaktere in der ersten Season kostenlos veröffentlicht. Den Auftakt macht die "verführerische" Erzsébet mit ihrem blutroten Drachen, die im Januar 2019 auf der Bildfläche erscheinen wird. Die Basisversion des Spiels umfasste zwölf Charaktere.

"Countess Erzsébet Bathory came to admire Vladislav III to the point of obsession. Hearing legends and stories about his mythical vampirism, sadism, and power, she strove to follow his lead. Obsessed with blood, eternal youth and the occult, Erzsébet revived the Order of the Dragon, but corrupted its purpose in the process. Instead of collecting magical artifacts for keeping them out of humanity’s hands, she does so to further her goals and her imaginary idols."

Quelle: Soedesco
Omen of Sorrow
ab 43,99 bei

