Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight: Die "Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad" (SEES) im Trailer - 4Players.de

Der Tanz-Ableger von Persona 3 à la Persona 4: Dancing All Night (zum Test) ist ab dem 4. Dezember 2018 für PlayStation 4 und PlayStation Vita erhältlich. Gleiches gilt für Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight. Auch eine Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection mit beiden Spielen sowie einem Bonus-Downloadcode für Persona 4: Dancing All Night auf PS4 ist geplant. Sowohl japanische als auch englische Voice-Over (Sprachausgabe) sind enthalten.
Laut Gematsu sind folgende Songs dabei:
- “Brand New Days” Yuyoyuppe Remix
- “Mass Destruction”
- “When The Moon’s Reaching Out Stars” Hideki Naganuma Remix
- “Want to be Close” ATOLS Reemix
- “Shinsou Shinri” Lotus Juice Remix
- “Deep Break Deep Breath” Yuu Miyake Remix
- “Soul Phrase”
- “Light the Fire Up in the Night ‘Kagejikan’ + ‘Mayonaka'”
- “Burn My Dread” Novoiski Remix
- “When the Moon’s Reaching Out Stars”
- “Time” Atlus Kitajoh Remix
- “Wiping All Out” Atlus Kozuka Remix
- “A Way of Life” Atlus Kitajoh Remix
- “Heartful Cry” Atlus Konishi Remix
- “Light the Fire Up in the Night ‘Kagejikan’ + ‘Mayonaka'” Sasakure.UK Remix
- “Mass Destruction” Tetsuya Kobayashi Remix
- “Subete no Hito no Tamashii no Tatakai” T.Komine Remix
- “Burn my Dread”
- “Subete no Hito no Tamashii no Tatakai” Daisuke Asakura Remix
- “Kimi no Kioku” Atlus Meguro Remix
- “Our Moment”
- “Moonlight Serendipity”
- “Mass Destruction” Persona Music Fes 2013
- “Burn my Dead -Last Battle-“
- “Brand New Days”