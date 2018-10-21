Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight: Die "Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad" (SEES) im Trailer - 4Players.de

 

Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight: Die "Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad" (SEES) im Trailer

Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight
Musikspiel
Entwickler: Atlus
Release:
04.12.2018
04.12.2018
Videos  

Nachrichten

von ,

Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight - Die "Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad" (SEES) im Trailer

Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight (Geschicklichkeit) von Atlus / Koch Media
Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight (Geschicklichkeit) von Atlus / Koch Media - Bildquelle: Atlus / Koch Media
Atlus zeigt die Charaktere aus Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight im folgenden Trailer: Die "Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad" (SEES) mit Schülern und Schülerinnen aus der "Gekkoukan High School" erobert den Dancefloor des Club Velvet.

Der Tanz-Ableger von Persona 3 à la Persona 4: Dancing All Night (zum Test) ist ab dem 4. Dezember 2018 für PlayStation 4 und PlayStation Vita erhältlich. Gleiches gilt für Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight. Auch eine Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection mit beiden Spielen sowie einem Bonus-Downloadcode für Persona 4: Dancing All Night auf PS4 ist geplant. Sowohl japanische als auch englische Voice-Over (Sprachausgabe) sind enthalten.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Charakter-Trailer


Laut Gematsu sind folgende Songs dabei:
  • “Brand New Days” Yuyoyuppe Remix
  • “Mass Destruction”
  • “When The Moon’s Reaching Out Stars” Hideki Naganuma Remix
  • “Want to be Close” ATOLS Reemix
  • “Shinsou Shinri” Lotus Juice Remix
  • “Deep Break Deep Breath” Yuu Miyake Remix
  • “Soul Phrase”
  • “Light the Fire Up in the Night ‘Kagejikan’ + ‘Mayonaka'”
  • “Burn My Dread” Novoiski Remix
  • “When the Moon’s Reaching Out Stars”
  • “Time” Atlus Kitajoh Remix
  • “Wiping All Out” Atlus Kozuka Remix
  • “A Way of Life” Atlus Kitajoh Remix
  • “Heartful Cry” Atlus Konishi Remix
  • “Light the Fire Up in the Night ‘Kagejikan’ + ‘Mayonaka'” Sasakure.UK Remix
  • “Mass Destruction” Tetsuya Kobayashi Remix
  • “Subete no Hito no Tamashii no Tatakai” T.Komine Remix
  • “Burn my Dread”
  • “Subete no Hito no Tamashii no Tatakai” Daisuke Asakura Remix
  • “Kimi no Kioku” Atlus Meguro Remix
  • “Our Moment”
  • “Moonlight Serendipity”
  • “Mass Destruction” Persona Music Fes 2013
  • “Burn my Dead -Last Battle-“
  • “Brand New Days”

Quelle: Atlus
Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight
