Space Wars: Interstellar Empires: - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Space Wars: Interstellar Empires
Runden-Strategie
Entwickler: Desert Owl Games
Publisher: ToHeroes Game Studios
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Space Wars - Interstellar Empires: MMO-Rundenstrategie im All startet im Early-Access

Space Wars: Interstellar Empires (Strategie) von ToHeroes Game Studios
Space Wars: Interstellar Empires (Strategie) von ToHeroes Game Studios - Bildquelle: ToHeroes Game Studios
Es wird wieder taktisch im All: Desert Owl Games ist mit seinem Rundenstrategiespiel Space Wars: Interstellar Empires in Steams Early-Access gestartet. Dort ist der Titel bereits für PC und Mac erhältlich. Der Kampf läuft laut Pressemitteilung in Runden ab, die interstellare Reise dagegen in Echtzeit.

Vier Mächte kämpfen um die galaktische Vormachtstellung, und zwar mit 250 Schiffen, Crew-Management und der Beaufsichtigung zahlreicher technischer Systeme an Bord ("propulsion, weapons, sensors, and shields"). Im persistenten Universum sollen tausende von Spieler gleichzeitig unterwegs sein, inklusive Schlachten mit je bis zu 40 Spielern. Zur offiziellen Website geht es hier.

Bild

Screenshot - Space Wars: Interstellar Empires (Mac)

Bild

Screenshot - Space Wars: Interstellar Empires (Mac)

Bild

Screenshot - Space Wars: Interstellar Empires (Mac)

Bild

Screenshot - Space Wars: Interstellar Empires (Mac)

Bild

Screenshot - Space Wars: Interstellar Empires (Mac)

Bild

Screenshot - Space Wars: Interstellar Empires (Mac)

Bild

Screenshot - Space Wars: Interstellar Empires (Mac)

Bild

Screenshot - Space Wars: Interstellar Empires (Mac)

Bild

Screenshot - Space Wars: Interstellar Empires (Mac)

Bild

Screenshot - Space Wars: Interstellar Empires (Mac)

Bild

Screenshot - Space Wars: Interstellar Empires (Mac)

Bild

Screenshot - Space Wars: Interstellar Empires (Mac)

Bild

Screenshot - Space Wars: Interstellar Empires (Mac)

Bild

Screenshot - Space Wars: Interstellar Empires (Mac)

Bild

Screenshot - Space Wars: Interstellar Empires (Mac)

Bild

Screenshot - Space Wars: Interstellar Empires (Mac)

Bild

Screenshot - Space Wars: Interstellar Empires (Mac)

Bild

Screenshot - Space Wars: Interstellar Empires (Mac)

Bild

Screenshot - Space Wars: Interstellar Empires (Mac)

Bild

Screenshot - Space Wars: Interstellar Empires (Mac)

Bild

Screenshot - Space Wars: Interstellar Empires (Mac)

Bild

Screenshot - Space Wars: Interstellar Empires (Mac)

 

"Accompanied by a short novel, the first two parts of which are currently available, Space Wars features the first of several massive and engaging galactic campaigns currently in development. Written by Simyar and narrated and illustrated by the team at Desert Owl, Space Wars will allow players near limitless choice towards how their faction with conquer the universe while providing a rich and astonishingly polished overarching storyline to its initial campaign. As additional features and campaigns are developed, players will have hundreds of ships to choose from, additional in-game tactical features, and new playable factions to align with."

Letztes aktuelles Video: Release-Date-Trailer


Quelle: Offizielle Website

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am

Facebook

Google+