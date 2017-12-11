Es wird wieder taktisch im All: Desert Owl Games ist mit seinem Rundenstrategiespiel Space Wars: Interstellar Empires
in Steams Early-Access
gestartet. Dort ist der Titel bereits für PC und Mac erhältlich. Der Kampf läuft laut Pressemitteilung in Runden ab, die interstellare Reise dagegen in Echtzeit.
Vier Mächte kämpfen um die galaktische Vormachtstellung, und zwar mit 250 Schiffen, Crew-Management und der Beaufsichtigung zahlreicher technischer Systeme an Bord ("propulsion, weapons, sensors, and shields"). Im persistenten Universum sollen tausende von Spieler gleichzeitig unterwegs sein, inklusive Schlachten mit je bis zu 40 Spielern. Zur offiziellen Website geht es hier.
"Accompanied by a short novel, the first two parts of which are currently available, Space Wars features the first of several massive and engaging galactic campaigns currently in development. Written by Simyar and narrated and illustrated by the team at Desert Owl, Space Wars will allow players near limitless choice towards how their faction with conquer the universe while providing a rich and astonishingly polished overarching storyline to its initial campaign. As additional features and campaigns are developed, players will have hundreds of ships to choose from, additional in-game tactical features, and new playable factions to align with."
Screenshot - Space Wars: Interstellar Empires (Mac)
Letztes aktuelles Video: Release-Date-Trailer